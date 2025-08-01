7 Marvel Heroes Batman Would Destroy

Batman is one of comics’ most popular characters, a human in a multiverse of some of the most powerful superheroes and supervillains in comics. Batman is basically the perfect human (well, except psychologically, but that’s a whole other can of worms). He’s physically trained himself to the height of human physical perfection — this is a man we’ve seen break think trees with a kick, and he’s faster than anyone without the Speed Force. He’s mastered multiple martial arts, can control his heart rate and breathing, is one of the most intelligent people out there, and can take savage beatings that would kill anyone else. He’s a master tactician, able to come up with winning strategies for basically any situation. In combat, he’s proven to be nearly unstoppable, and can even take down superpowered foes. He’s the best of the best.

Batman is about to crossover with the heroes of Marvel — first Deadpool, with The Dark Knight Returns Batman going up against Old Man Logan. These are fights that would be very hard for Batman to win, thanks to healing factors and unbreakable bones, but that doesn’t mean that there are Marvel heroes that Batman can’t destroy. In fact, there are plenty of Marvel heroes that Batman could take down. These seven Marvel heroes are tough, but Batman’s skills would allow him to overwhelm them.

7) Hawkeye

Hawkeye is a legend in the Marvel Universe. Even though he doesn’t have any superpowers, he still throws himself into battle against anyone in front of the Avengers. He’s an expert hand to hand combatant, and his mastery of one of humanity’s oldest weapons, along with his trick arrows, have allowed him to punch way above his weight class. Hawkeye’s time as Ronin showed that he was also a master of other weapons, and showed just how awesome Hawkeye really is. Hawkeye is one of the best human heroes in comics, but he doesn’t have anything on Batman. Hawkeye has the reach advantage, but Batman’s stealth skills would make it very hard for Hawkeye to hit him. Batman’s utility belt gives him all kinds of options to take away Hawkeye’s senses of sight and hearing, and that’s before we talk about the other weapons that Batman has. Batman is going to make sure this comes down to a hand to hand battle, and as great as Hawkeye is, Batman is so much better, faster, and stronger. Batman and Hawkeye would make for an entertaining battle, but it’s one that Hawkeye has no chance of winning.

6) Iron Fist

While this one is going to specifically be about Danny Rand, it could just as easily be the new Iron Fist Lin Lie. Iron Fist is a master of kung fu, and has mastered the use of chi energy in battle. This has allowed Iron Fist to punch way above his weight class in battle. However, Batman is just Iron Fist’s superior in every way. Batman has mastered multiple martial arts, and he’s smart enough to realize that letting anyone with an energy fist hit him is bad news. That means it’s time for the utility belt. Batman carries a variety of explosives with him, and he can use those to shell shock Iron Fist, and then rain batarangs down on him. This is going to go to the mat eventually, but Iron Fist has been defeated by Hand ninjas in the past (see New Avengers (Vol. 1) #30-31). Batman could wade through Hand ninjas like it was going out of style. He’s also much faster than Iron Fist, and is just as much a master of pressure points as Iron Fist is. Iron Fist is good, but Batman is so much better in every way — except for the chi stuff, but Batman faces energy wielding enemies all the time — that Iron Fist doesn’t really have a chance against Batman.

5) Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi is the master of kung-fu, and is considered among the best hand to hand combatants on Earth. He’s such a fine martial artists that he’s basically superhuman, and is a master of multiple weapons. Shang-Chi is everything you could want in a martial artist, and has even been an Avenger for a time. Shang-Chi is great, but Batman is better. Batman is stronger, he’s arguably faster, and he can take a beating from superpowered foes that Shang-Chi could take one punch from. It doesn’t matter if Shang-Chi has the ten rings or the Iron Man created nunchuks he carried as an Avenger, Batman has him. He’s just so much more versatile than Shang-Chi, and that’s going to be a huge problem for the master of kung-fu. He’ll put up a good fight, but when it comes right down to it, Batman has him beat.

4) Elektra

Elektra is one of the best hand to hand fighters in the Marvel Universe. Much like Batman, the death of her father spurred her to learn to be a ninja assassin. She’s mastered the arts of ninjitsu, and is as stealthy, fast, and strong as she can be. Elektra has shown that she’s a very dangerous fighter, but there’s really not much that Batman has to worry about with Elektra. Batman is older and wiser than her, and while he hasn’t been trained in Hand ninja magic, he’s the superior martial artist. It arguable who’s faster — Elektra might have a slight advantage there — but Batman is definitely stronger. Elektra has beat foes stronger than her, though, so that one’s a wash. However, where Batman has the real advantage is in his versatility. Elektra’s sais, swords, and throwing stars make her pretty formidable, but Batman’s arsenal is definitely better. He has an answer for everything that Elektra throws at him, but she can’t say the same. Elektra would land a few pretty good hits, but it wouldn’t be enough for her to defeat the Caped Crusader.

3) Daredevil

Daredevil is basically the Batman of the Marvel Universe. Batman is known for being nearly unbeatable in combat, but so is Daredevil. Daredevil has defeated Spider-Man, Beast, Wolverine, a lesser Ultron, Mr. Hyde, and plenty of other foes who should have blown him out of the water. Batman and Daredevil are both extremely strong and agile, although I would argue that Batman is stronger, since he much more time to train. Batman is also more used to fighting against enemies who are much more powerful than he is. They’re both known for their acrobatic styles of fighting, and are just as at home in mid-air as they are on the ground. Each of them has a place where they’re light years better than the other — Batman is definitely the better fighter, having mastered many more kinds of combat than Daredevil has. However, Daredevil’s radar senses would not only negate Batman’s stealth, but also allows him to predict what his foes are going to do before they do it. The radar sense is why most say that Daredevil would win, but this is a just a problem for Batman to solve on the fly. Batman would realize that Daredevil had some kind of radar sense, and would break out one of the ultrasonic screamers he uses to screw with Man-Bat’s echolocation. Batman would shred Daredevil’s ear drums with one of these, and then Daredevil would actually be blind. After that, it’s all over but the punching.

2) Spider-Man

This one is going to controversial, but I stand by it. Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero and also one of the toughest. Spider-Man punches way above his weight class, and can survive battles with foes like Rhino, Hulk, and others who are vastly stronger than him. He’s faster than most heroes out there without superspeed, and has can take a hellacious beating. His spider-sense is basically his best attribute, allowing Spider-Man to know what his enemies are going to do before they do it. The only advantages Batman has are the utility belt and his vastly superior fighting skill. Well, and his strategic mind. Batman would quickly realize that that his enemy is able to predict his movements, so he would do his best to take away Spider-Man’s senses. Spider-Man is like Superman — he doesn’t go all out in a fight until he knows what his enemies can take — which is going to give Batman the chance he needs. Smoke bombs, ultrasonic screamers, and flash bombs would mess with Spider-Man’s senses, overwhelming his spider-sense. From there, Batman would target the pressure points of Spider-Man, taking away his arms and legs. This would give Batman a chance to wail on Spider-Man. If the fight gets bad quickly for Batman, he’d put some distance between the two of them, and set up some traps for Spider-Man that he can’t avoid. Spider-Man is great, but he’s doesn’t have the kind of tactical mind that Batman does, which will make all of the difference.

1) Captain America

We’ve actually seen Batman vs. Captain America before, and it ended in a stalemate. However, I’ve always thought that was kind of ridiculous, and more because neither of them were trying to go all out. Cap is one of the greats, and much like Batman has made a habit out of winning when it seems like all hope is lost. In an all-out fight, both men would give their all, and each of them has advantages over each other. Cap is stronger and faster, Batman is the better fighter, Cap’s the better defender, Batman has a better variety of weapons. When it comes to battle strategy, it’s hard to pick who’s better. I would say that Cap is better with large scale tactics — he won a galactic war against the Builders, commanding the fleets of multiple alien empires, which is very impressive — but I think Batman is better with small scale tactics. Batman is much more versatile in battle, and a better fighter, so that should win it for him. It’ll be an amazing fight, but Cap wouldn’t be able to defeat Batman.

