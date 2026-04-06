A Forgotten Marvel Villain More Powerful Than Mjolnir is Back with a Redesign

Thor has long been one of Marvel Comics’ most important heroes. He was the Marvel Superman in the Silver Age and his adventures, mixing mythology and sci-fi, have been grabbing readers since the beginning, both in comics and on the big screen. Currently, the character is going through one of the most interesting phases of his life in Mortal Thor, a book starring a resurrected version of the God of Thunder in a world where he and Asgard were removed from the memory of the world. The book has seen him battling against Dario Agger and Roxxon, the premiere evil Marvel corporation, and a preview for Mortal Thor #9 has revealed a classic Marvel villain returning with a cool new redesign.

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Radioactive Man is a villain with a long legacy in the Marvel Universe that doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s one of the most underrated Avengers villains of them all, a radiation-fueled powerhouse that has been battling against Thor and the team since his first appearance in Journey Into Mystery #90, which was the home of Thor’s adventures before the book was re-titled The Mighty Thor. As a nuclear physicist from community China, Chen Lu fit into the mold of classic Silver Age Marvel, part of the publisher’s Cold War obsession, and was a founding member of the Masters of Evil. He was even able to use his powers to manipulate Mjolnir, showing that physics could trump the mystic. He’s had numerous designs over the years, but this latest redesign proves that sometimes, the less is more.

Radioactive Man Chills In a Casual Look That Accentuates His Threat

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Immortal Thor told of the death of Thor, as the God of Thunder went on his greatest quest against the powers of Utgard and the Elder Gods. He was being manipulated by Loki the whole time, leading to the God of Stories killing their brother. This death erased Thor and Asgard from the memory of the world for mysterious reasons, with Thor reborn as Sigurd Jarlson, a human who is driven to battling evil, all while Loki flits in and out of his life. This has led him into battle against Roxxon, who are using supervillains and gangs to control the labor market in New York City.

In Immortal Thor, the God of Thunder battled against three of his classic foes – Mr. Hyde, Cobra, and Radioactive Man – with all three of them returning in their classic guises. Radioactive Man’s original costume is one of the simplest, coolest things ever: a long green sleeveless tunic that drapes down across his crotch region. Over the years, artists have tried to give him more “intimidating” costumes, including a big red radiation suit that was meant to remind readers of his powers while also showing them that he served the communist regime of China. None of these have stuck and he went back to the classic costume in Immortal Thor. His return in Mortal Thor #9 reveals in an even more relaxed look.

Roxxon has been hunting down Sigurd since he started attacking their goons with his hammer (which he ties to a bungie cord, allowing it to return to his hand). In issue #7, he ended up in battle against the Cobra, a fight which he won by the skin of his teeth. Issue #8 saw him convalesce as Roxxon decided to up the ante in their battle to destroy him by calling in the Radioactive Man. Sigurd awakes to the radioactive bad guy in his room in some sweet casual wear.

Chen Lu is dressed in what look to be white pajamas while threatening him for his actions against Roxxon. He’s casual with Sigurd, acting as if he’s just a mild-mannered nuclear physicist, and not a man who can burn the suddenly mortal former god to ash with a thought. His regular costume looks fantastic in a battle setting, but there’s something so much more chilling about him showing up in casual clothes, acting as if he’s having a reasonable conversation and not threatening a man with a terrible death.

Mortal Thor #9 hits stores on April 8, 2026.

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