A Legend Returns in Redemption Vol. 1 Preview (Exclusive)

The world of AWA’s Redemption is a brutal place and those who live within the city walls of Redemption have to fight for everything, including every drop of water. That’s literal in this case, as the city’s tyrant leader Stonewater rules the populace by controlling the land’s most precious resource, water. Now Stonewater has sentenced Rose Obregon’s mother to die, and she will do anything to save her, including heading out into the wilderness to find a legendary gunslinger named Cat Tanner. When she finds her, well, blood is shed, and you can get an exclusive look at AWA’s Redemption Vol. 1 in our massive preview, which you can find starting on the next slide.

There’s a lot of bad blood between Cat and Stonewater, and with her skills, she could tear down everything he’s built, and as you can see in our preview, it’s going to be a bloodbath if she does.

You can find the official description below.

“The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that the so-called “Butcher” is long retired, living in solitude, far from what’s left of the world, and preferring to keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner’s doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines or pick up her guns and do what she does best?”

Redemption Vol. 1 is in comic stores now, and can also be purchased digitally on the official website.

What did you think of Redemption? Let us know in the comments and as always you can also talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Main Cover

Redemption

Cover/Credits

Concept Sketch

A Scream

Best You Got?

Dangerous World

Didn’t Kill Anyone

Rebellion

Water

Cat Tanner

Getting Bit

The Butcher

Too Mean To Die

The Move

Wanna Bet

A Shepherd

Bring Her Back

Velocity

Granny

Lesson Learned

Don’t Kill Me

Monster