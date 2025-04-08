Transformers Is Finally Collecting Its Greatest Stories (But It Needs Help From Fans)

Play video

Transformers fans who have been wanting to go back and read the original 1980s comics are about to get that opportunity. Along with several transformative animated series, the Transformers have also starred in several successful comic book runs, including books that spanned the U.S. and U.K. Hasbro and Skybound have teamed for a new run of Transformers comics at Image Comics, and the companies are now running a Kickstarter for The Transformers Compendium Set, which collects the complete U.S. and U.K. stories from the original 1980s The Transformers run in definitive hardcover compendiums.

The Transformers Compendium Set comes bound in faux leather, and each compendium is between 1,000 and 1,200 pages. The campaign is now live on Kickstarter at transformerskickstarter.com, and the hardcover editions will not be found anywhere else. So if you’re interested in the campaign, now is the time to back it. At the time of this writing, over $1 million has already been pledged, and it has been fully funded in just two minutes with help from over 2,000 backers. There’s even a short trailer for the Kickstarter, which you can watch in the player above.

“This campaign is a celebration of Transformers history,” said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. “With two different reading experiences to choose from, there’s truly something for every kind of Transformers fan, from casual to hardcore.”

image credit: skybound

image credit: skybound

Fans can enjoy eight total books, including the two U.S. and two U.K. compendium sets, and exclusive The Transformers: Til All Are One Box Set, which intercuts the U.S. and U.K. runs into the most seamless and comprehensive reading experience yet. This edition houses four hardcovers in a deluxe collector’s box with new art from current Transformers series cover artist Daniel Warren Johnson.

Backers who pledge The Transformers: Til All Are One Box Set can choose between Autobot or Decepticon editions—or splurge for both. The campaign also includes pledge levels for signed editions by Simon Furman, the most prolific Transformers comic book writer of all time and a major force in these stories, and Bob Budiansky, the original architect of The Transformers universe, who created names, personalities, and stories for many of its most iconic characters.

Campaign rewards will include 1980s-style tech spec cards, a challenge coin featuring Autobot and Decepticon shields, patches, exclusive comics, and additional stretch goals to unlock as the campaign progresses. Previous Skybound campaign backers and mailing list members will receive a free Jetfire tech spec card when they back the campaign.

Skybound became the home of Transformers and G.I. Joe comics in 2023, with the publisher bringing the franchises together in its Energon Universe. The debut title in the Energon Universe was Void Rivals by writer Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and artist Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song). Other titles include Transformers by writer Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb) and artist Jorge Corona (Middlewest), and G.I. Joe by writer Joshua Williamson (DC’s Superman, Dark Ride) and artist Tom Reilly (The Thing).

