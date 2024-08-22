DC Reveals Absolute Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman Variant Covers

DC has released a number of variant covers for each of the first three Absolute Universe titles: Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman, and Absolute Wonder Woman. Each of the series features a cover by DC publisher Jim Lee, a cover by Deadly Class artist Wes Craig, and three more variants, including a foil logo variant not dissimilar to the Superman and Batman books released at Comic Con International in San Diego last month.

The variants are presented below, and the main covers already have the new logos and trade dress. It’s worth noting that in addition to bringing back the classic DC bullet logo, the corner boxes are also moved to the top right as opposed to their usual home at the top left.

As part of the initiative, Snyder is helping DC spearhead a new universe, “Absolute DC,” which will feature modernized takes on many of the publisher’s most beloved characters. DC wants to create a new universe — one that can coexist alongside the current DC Universe, rather than replacing it (as they tried with 2011’s The New 52 publishing initiative).

“This is something we’ve been working on forever,” Snyder said. “We’ve been working on it for about two years behind the scenes.”

He later added, “The idea is to create the greatest jumping-on point for you guys in many, many, many years.”

All three launch issues will also have a “foil design variant” featuring the new crests for each of DC’s new Absolute Trinity. Absolute Batman #1 publishes on October 9, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 publishes on October 23, and Absolute Superman #1 publishes on November 6.

You can see the solicitation text for each issue below:

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta introduce fans to a new Batman with the release of Absolute Batman #1. In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart. Readers will quickly find out what makes this the “Absolute” version of Batman when the debut issue, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Clayton Cowles, arrives at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, October 9. Absolute Batman #1 will publish with a main cover by Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Mitch Gerads, and Ian Bertram (1:25).

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace-so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe? Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson and breakout artist Hayden Sherman reinvent her from the ground up in Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with colors by Jordie Bellaire and letters by Becca Carey, on sale Wednesday, October 23. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 will publish with a main cover by Hayden Sherman and Jordie Bellaire, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Jeff Dekal, and Dan Panosian (1:25).

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth and justice in this new universe? Readers can find out when Absolute Superman #1, with colors by Ulises Arreola and letters by Becca Carey, hits participating comic book shops on Wednesday, November 6. Absolute Superman #1 will publish with a main cover by Rafa Sandoval and Ulises Arreola, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Clayton Crain, and Matteo Scalera (1:25).

Absolute DC Foil Logo Covers