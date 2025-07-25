Green Arrow is Officially Coming to DC’s Absolute Universe

DC Comics is expanding its Absolute Universe with a new superhero joining the fray – Absolute Green Arrow! The comics company announced the new Absolute title at the DC All-In panel in San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, alongside a plethora of other announcements. The comic series is only scheduled to be a six-issue mini-series written by Pornsak Pichetshote and drawn by Rafael Alburquerque. Pichetshote is a longtime editor, best known for writing the comic series The Good Asian. Alburquerque is an acclaimed artist best known for their work in American Vampire with Scott Snyder.

Whereas Batman doesn’t have his fortune in the Absolute Universe, Green Arrow does. However, the new Absolute Green Arrow title leans into Oliver’s 1% status, focusing on the various rich people in the Absolute Universe. DC shared a few preview pages of the upcoming title, featuring Ollie in a tracksuit and shooting arrows. The mini-series is currently scheduled to debut sometime in spring 2026. The DC All-In panel also revealed the upcoming crossover between Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman in Absolute Wonder Woman #15. The creators at the panel also shared tidbits about the DC Comics’ forthcoming DC KO event comic and the Absolute Evil event in the Absolute Universe.

The creation of the Absolute Universe was the catalyst for DC Comics’ ambitious All-In initiative, which saw the return of several comic books, including a new mainline Green Arrow comic. All-In began with the surprise death of Darkseid, the evil New God and one of the Justice League’s biggest enemies. Yet Darkseid’s death was part of the plan, as his passing created the Absolute Universe, a dimension fully corrupted by the evil God. The DC heroes don’t have the same advantage in the Absolute Universe as they do in the mainline universe, making them all underdogs.

Absolute Superman is old enough to remember Krypton’s destruction and has trauma over it. Absolute Batman doesn’t have any of his wealth. Absolute Wonder Woman is the last of the Amazons and grew up in hell. Absolute Flash is alone and doesn’t have a mentor. Absolute Martian Manhunter isn’t a literal Martian, and is instead a mental disease that possesses a person to see people’s memories as smoke.

Nonetheless, the theme of the Absolute universe is about the heroes persevering over incomprehensible odds. The whole universe has turned against the heroes, but they continue to fight for a better tomorrow despite that. Based on what little was revealed about Absolute Green Arrow, Oliver Queen appears to be the least changed of the superheroes in the Absolute Universe. He is still rich and has his glorious goatee in the preview images. Pichetshote is likely going to explore the inherent evil of capitalist societies and portray Oliver as the one good billionaire within a sea of evil, who profits from the misfortune of the others and the planet. With the disparities between the rich and the average person growing every minute, a comic exploring the upper class may feel more relevant than ever.