Absolute Green Lantern Just Delivered a Truly Shocking Death

Absolute Green Lantern set the stage for a truly alien take on the Green Lantern mythology, but things move to a completely new level in Absolute Green Lantern #2, and before the chaos settles, a huge fan favorite meets a truly shocking death. It not only paints a vivid picture of how no one is safe in this newest iteration of Green Lantern, but also the seismic changes to the Lantern mythology itself, and we’re going to dive into all of it with big spoilers from here on out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Abin Sur takes center stage in Absolute Green Lantern #2, confronting the populace and telling them that he exists at the Green Level of Light. Abin Sur is confronted by the local police force, led by Sheriff Guy Gardner, and Abin starts the process of judgement shortly after they meet.

As Abin powers up towards Gardner, Gardner and the rest of his officers pull their guns on Abin Sur and tell him to stop whatever he’s doing, but Abin tells them, “Judgement is in progress. Guy Gardner, you are not an entity who currently exists in the spectrum of light. Be without fear. Be entirely without fear.”

At this point, Jo Mullein, Hal Jordan, and John Stewart arrive and tell Guy to escalate the situation, as this entity has a literal spaceship hovering above them and a bubble over the entire town. That’s news to Gardner, and Jo tells him that’s what this entity is capable of. Jo’s words have an impact, as Gardner tells his officers to lower their guns, and he reaches out to Abin Sur to figure out what he wants.

That’s when Abin Sur brutally hits Gardner with a blast that pretty much incinerates him in front of everyone, with Abin Sur then saying, “Guy Gardner has been judged. Judgment is in progress. Be without fear.” The officers open fire, but they have mostly no effect, as he blocks them with shields and then kills the remaining officers, including Rita, whom he decapitates in front of Jo. He slices off Roy’s hand, and Jo and John reach to help him, while Jordan turns a gun on Abin Sur.

Abin says Judgement is in progress for Jordan as well, but he doesn’t kill him, and Stewart manages to get Jordan to put the gun down. Abin Sur then tells Stewart to “be without fear’ before flying away, and we then see Stewart with a ring of some sort later in the issue. Meanwhile, Jordan is dealing with an ancient power that wants to consume everything, and Jo has been judged as a wielder of the Green Level of light.

It remains to be seen if Gardner will return in any sort of way, as there are far more layers to the new Green Lantern mythology than the understand at the moment, but as of now, he’s not among the living, and it sends a message that no one, not even beloved fan favorites, are safe. You can find the official description for Absolute Green Lantern #2 below.

“EARTH WILL BE JUDGED BY ABIN SUR! Abin Sur has arrived, and he is here to judge all of the people of Evergreen, including Jo Mullein and Hal Jordan. But is this alien being friend or foe, and just what will his judgement bring?”

Absolute Green Lantern #2 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!