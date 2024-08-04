Superman Brings Back His Black Suit In New DC Absolute Power Preview

One of DC’s largest events in recent memory continues this week as Absolute Power steamrolls forward with another issue in the story’s main series. This time around, the remaining heroes of the DC Universe not currently captured by Amanda Waller and her new Suicide Squad try to take refuge at the Fortress of Solitude.

There, the Man of Steel puts on his black suit as the event progresses to its next step. Superman first donned the suit when he returned from the dead after the best-selling Death of Superman Series. Though he hasn’t died in Absolute Power, Superman had his powers taken away and is recovering after being shot.

ABSOLUTE POWER #2

“In the aftermath of Amanda Waller’s total victory, the metahumans of the DC universe have been depowered, scattered to the wind, and are reeling from critical defeat across the planet. But the resistance lives on. Any heroes not rounded up by the TRINITY OF EVIL have rendezvoused at Superman’s Fortress of Solitude… but even this sanctuary of peace and hope is not safe from Waller’s blitzkrieg. The precog known as Dreamer has pointed Waller’s weapons to the frozen tundra where our heroes lick their wounds… and the shocker general leading Waller’s charge to raze the fortress to the ground will leave you breathless. It’s underdog versus complete global domination in this epic second installment of the ABSOLUTE POWER saga!”

Writer: Mark Waid

Artist: Dan Mora

Release Date: August 7, 2024

Absolute Power #2 hits the shelves at your local comic shop this Wednesday, August 7th.