Across the Spider-Verse’s Spider-Society Makes Its Marvel Comics Debut (Exclusive)

Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider are your tour guides to the all-new Spider-Society. The concept of the Spider-Verse isn’t anything new, especially after the box office success of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Part of the fun was seeing all the different Spider heroes gathered together in one place, and seeing how unique and different they all are. Of course, this has happened a number of times in the comics, but a more concerted effort is being taken in Spider-Society, a new ongoing series that continues the evolution witnessed in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And just like in that movie, Miles Morales’ Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy’s Ghost-Spider are leading the charge.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Spider-Society #1 by Alex Segura, Scott Godlewski, and Matt Milla. It finds Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider on Earth-616, which is where Gwen Stacy calls her new home. After catching up over cups of Top Ramen, they each get a cellphone alert from Madame Web. And when Madame Web comes calling, it usually means there is a threat against the Web of Life and Destiny. After racing each other, our heroes arrive at the fabled Spider-Society.

Marvel introduces readers to the Spider-Society

Some of the heroes featured in the Spider-Society #1 exclusive preview include Spider-Ham, Spider-Rex, Silk, Peni Parker and her SP//dr techno suit, Spider-Punk, Web Weaver, a Black Cat Spider-Woman, and more.

The most recent edition of Edge of Spider-Verse helped to set up the new Spider-Society series. Julia Carpenter — the psychic called Madame Web — summoned Spider-Man 2099 from the future to present-day New York on Earth-616 to start the recruitment process. Miguel O’Hara and Madame Web discuss the pros and cons of putting together a team of Spider-Heroes from across the multiverse, but her senses alert her to “something big” that is accelerating their timeline. “Whatever will be coming will be targeting our most powerful Spider-Heroes,” she warned Miguel. “We need to keep this looming menace off-guard. We need to form a society of the unexpected. A task force built on the Spider-Heroes these villains would never see coming.”

The exclusive preview of Spider-Society #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, August 14th.

