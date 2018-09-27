AfterShock Bringing Marguerite Bennett, Zack Kaplan, and More To New York Comic-Con

AfterShock Comics is going to have a pretty packed New York Comic-Con, and now fans have even more to look forward to at their booth.

In addition to talent like Delcan Shalvey, Russ Braun, Goran Sudzuka, Omar Francia, Taylor Espositio, Eliot Rahal, Jorge Fornes, Adam and Aidan Glass, Juan Doe, Donny Cates, and Frank Tieri, AfterShock will also have Marguerite Bennett, Zac Thompson, Lonnie Nadler, and Zack Kaplan available at separate times to sign at their booth (booth #2242).

Bennett will be signing at the booth on Friday, October 5th at 2 pm for her titles Animosity and Insexts, while Thompson and Nadler will be signing copies of Her Infernal Descent alongside Donny Cates on Sunday, October 7th at 1 pm. Kaplan will be signing The Lost City Explorers on Thursday, October 4th at 2 pm.

Also at the AfterShock booth will be Editor-in-Chief Mike Marts; Publisher/Chief Creative Officer Joe Pruett; President Lee Kramer; SVP Sales & Marketing Steve Rotterdam; Retailer/Fan Relations Manager Lisa Y. Wu; Managing Editor Christina Harrington and a roster of renowned creators.

You can check out the full signing schedule below.

Declan Shalvey (DREAMING EAGLES, SHIPWRECK): Thursday, October 4, 2 pm

Russ Braun (JIMMY’S BASTARDS): Thursday, October 4, 2 pm

Zack Kaplan (THE LOST CITY EXPLORERS): Thursday, October 4, 2 pm

Goran Sudžuka (A WALK THROUGH HELL): Friday, October 5, 1 pm

Omar Francia (VOLITION): Friday, October 5, 1 pm

Marguerite Bennett (ANIMOSITY, INSEXTS): Friday, October 5, 2 pm

Taylor Espositio (BABYTEETH; HOT LUNCH SPECIAL): Saturday, October 6, 1 pm

Eliot Rahal (HOT LUNCH SPECIAL): Saturday, October 6, 1 pm

Jorge Fornes (HOT LUNCH SPECIAL): Saturday, October 6, 1 pm

Adam Glass & Aidan Glass (THE LOLLIPOP KIDS): Saturday, October 6, 2 pm

Juan Doe (DARK ARK, ANIMOSITY, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER): Saturday, October 6, 2 pm

Donny Cates (BABYTEETH): Sunday, October 7, 1 pm

Zac Thompson & Lonnie Nadler (HER INFERNAL DESCENT): Sunday, October 7, 1pm

Frank Tieri (PESTILENCE): Sunday, October 7, 2pm

There will also be New York Comic Con exclusive variants only available at Booth #2242, including The Lollipop Kids #1 and Beyonders #1, both featuring covers by Juan Doe, and The Last Space Race #1, with cover by Declan Shalvey.

“AfterShock Comics couldn’t be more thrilled to head two blocks west from our New York offices to be part of all the action at this year’s New York Comic Con,” said Mike Marts. “We’ve got a lot in store for AfterShock fans and friends, and we look forward to a memorable four days at one of the most exciting pop culture events of the year.”

There will also be a special panel entitled Shock Treatments – Behind the Creative Alchemy at AfterShock Comics on Friday, September 5, from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm in Room 1C03. It will be a deep dive into the creative processes behind the most talked about comics being published today. Attendees will get the inside track from Publisher/Chief Creative Officer Joe Pruett; Editor-in-Chief Mike Marts and an eclectic panel of creators on the stories and projects that will be shaking things up for months to come. Panelists will include Adam Glass and Aidan Glass, Frank Tieri, Marguerite Bennett, Steve Orlando, Elio Rahal, Jorge Fornes, Ted Anderson and more.

Fans will also have a rare opportunity to get their hands on a limited edition, one-of-a-kind AfterShock Mystery Box, a value of close to $200, for only $75. Contents may include graded comics, signed comics, rare variants, complete series runs and surprise items every comic enthusiast will enjoy.

You can check out some images of the NYCC swag in the gallery.