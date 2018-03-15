Exclusive Preview: Regent Fights The Crazy In AfterShock’s Jimmy’s Bastards #7

Jimmy Regent isn’t in the best shape at the moment, but evil isn’t about to wait for him to get better, so he’ll just have to learn to deal with his newfound crazy.

That’s the scenario Regent finds himself in as Jimmy’s Bastards #7 from AfterShock comics kicks off, and so he’ll be calling in some favors to get the job done. That means dialing up Mister Thump, who seems more than willing to help…but only after he and the missus, well, complete their private time.

It sure makes for an uncomfortable phone call, but Jimmy better hurry, because Nancy is already on her way to take the Bastards down by herself, and who knows what is waiting for her at her destination.

You can check out our exclusive preview of the new issue from Garth Enis and Russ Braun in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

Jimmy’s Bastards #7 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 03.28.18

writer: Garth Ennis

artist: Russ Braun

color: John Kalisz

letterer: Rob Steen

cover: Andy Clarke & Jose Villarrubia

Fresh out of the asylum, but on extremely shaky mental ground, Jimmy marshals his forces for the final battle with Junior and the Bastards. But Nancy is already launching her own one-woman assault on the enemy fortress—with no idea of the terrible secret that awaits her…

From the creator and writer of Preacher and The Boys comes the series that HAD to be told at AfterShock Comics.”

You can catch up on the series by grabbing a copy of Jimmy’s Bastards Vol. 1, and you can find the official description for that below.

“Jimmy Regent, Britain’s number one super-spy, has got it all: intrigue, adventure, a license to shoot whoever he likes and beautiful women falling at his feet. He also has a new partner who isn’t quite as impressed by Jimmy as all other women appear to be. Now, there’s a price to pay for Jimmy’s multiple romantic conquests — the results of which are about to come calling in the worst possible way…”

AfterShock’s Jimmy’s Bastards #7 lands in comic stores March 28, and Vol. 1 is in stores now.