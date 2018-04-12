Exclusive: Garth Ennis Takes A Walk Through Hell In New AfterShock Series Preview

Sometimes it’s hard to get over the past, but that takes on an entirely different meaning for Special Agents Shaw and McGregor.

Shaw and McGregor are the focus of Garth Ennis’ new AfterShock series A Walk Through Hell, which will be drawn by Goran Sudzuka. The new series will put the agents face to face with something they never expected to encounter, and for Shaw specifically face to face with awful memories she would rather leave dead and buried.

That doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, unfortunately, and their latest case will only bring more sorrow and nightmares to the forefront. It’s not just about getting through this case any longer. Now they just hope to see the sun dawn one last time.

You can check out our exclusive preview of the new series in the gallery, and the official description can be found below.

A Walk Through Hell #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 05.16.18

writer: Garth Ennis

artist: Goran Sudžuka

colors: Ive Svorcina

letters: Rob Steen

cover “A”: Andy Clarke & Jose Villarrubia

cover “B”: SOLID BLACK VARIANT

NEW SERIES!

“So these two FBI agents walk into a warehouse…

Special Agents Shaw and McGregor handle the routine cases nowadays, which is just the way Shaw likes it. She’s pushing 40, a borderline burnout, the ghastly memories of her last investigation still clinging like shadows. McGregor is younger, more dedicated, hanging onto some measure of idealism whatever the world might throw at him.

When two fellow agents go missing inside a Long Beach warehouse, Shaw and McGregor are sent to investigate. But what they find waiting is far from routine, as the local police have already discovered to their cost. Before the night is out, our heroes will encounter terror beyond their most appalling nightmares—in a place where the night may never end at all.

A new kind of horror story for modern America, written by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, Crossed) and drawn by Goran Sudžuka (Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer).”

AfterShock’s A Walk Through Hell #1 hits comic stores on May 16.