Get Your First Look at BOOM! Studios’ Alienated (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios had a stellar 2019, introducing several new series and collaborations that had people talking all throughout the year, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Something Is Killing The Children, and Once & Future. Now they are adding another new series to the mix titled Alienated, and it will be helmed by acclaimed writer Simon Spurrier (John Constantine: Hellblazer, Coda) and artist Chris Wildgoose (Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker), colorist Andrew May, and letterer Jim Campbell. The new series will spotlight three teens as they stumble upon a powerful entity, and their choices will affect not just them, but the world, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the series.

As you can see on the following slides, Wildgoose and May’s visuals are fantastic, and even without dialogue, you can already get a sense of who these characters are, and we can’t wait to learn more. You can check out the official description of Alienated below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Three teenagers, each an outcast in their own way, stumble upon an unearthly entity as it’s born. As they bond over this shared secret and the creature’s incredible abilities, it becomes clear to the teenagers that their cute little pet is a predator in the making—and it’s in need of prey. Guided by the best intentions at first, the teens’ decisions soon become corrupted by adolescent desires, small town jealousies, and internal rivalries, sending them into a catastrophic spiral of their own making.”

Fans can pick up Alienated #1 at their local comic shop on February 12th, 2020, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide! Let us know what you think in the comments, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

Main Cover by Chris Wildgoose

Variant Cover By Bengal

Left Alone

Stranded

Bike Thief

Three’s Company

New Friends