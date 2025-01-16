The War Between Aliens and Avengers Heats Up as Another Faction Enters the Fray

The unexpected crossover between Aliens and the Avengers is about to find a third entrant in the skirmish. The all-star team of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic are reunited for Aliens Vs. Avengers, bringing Xenomorphs into direct conflict with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. There have been several shocking moments in just the first two issues, from Black Panther’s son being introduced to a Spider-Man getting a new costume made from both symbiote and Xenomorph. The surprises keep coming, but if you’ve been wondering where the X-Men fall in this battle, it appears we’re about to find out.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Aliens Vs. Avengers #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic. It begins with a look at X-Men villain Mister Sinister and some of his clones as they gaze at and inspect a small alien creature. If any villain was going to have an infatuation with Alien creatures and their DNA, it’s Mister Sinister. There’s no telling where his machinations will take him in this Aliens Vs. Avengers saga.

Next, Miles Morales, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man, who were among the heroes who fled Earth to escape the Alien invasion. Their journey appears to have taken them to another planet brimming with advanced buildings. Iron Man receives a notification on his armor of a landmark, and the trio takes off to investigate.

What they find is a swarm of Xenomorphs, and they go into action defending themselves and taking on their foes. Iron Man and Captain Marvel shoot blasts from their hands, while Spider-Man fires off webbing. It’s all an impressive display, and one of the Aliens even gets the drop on Iron Man. He’s put in a chokehold from behind but is able to get the upper hand as the first look comes to an end.

A description of Aliens Vs. Avengers #3 reads, “THE ENGINEERS GO TO WAR! But in a world of cosmic heroes and genetic mutants, the Engineers are not the only gods of creation. As the Engineers set out to destroy what they made, humanity’s remaining heroes discover an even more pressing threat: the X-Men.”

The only X-Men-adjacent character we see in the first look is Mister Sinister, but the synopsis makes it clear that the X-Men will make their presence known in the third issue of the crossover series. We’ve seen some of our favorite Avengers fall in action like Captain America and Hulk, so it’s time to see how the X-Men have fared after a quick glimpse at them in Aliens Vs. Avengers #1.

The exclusive first look at Aliens Vs. Avengers #3 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 19th.

