Exquisite Corpses Brings A Human Story to the Twisted World of Rascal Randy (Review)

The world of Exquisite Corpses is filled with despicable killers who take joy in hunting their victims, but even amongst that murderous company, a few characters manage to stand out from the pack. One such character is the truly unpredictable Rascal Randy, a killer in a bunny mascot costume that can go unhinged in an instant. Now fans have a chance to see the early days of this lethal villain and how he came to be in the pages of Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy #1, and the team has managed to craft an origin story that constantly keeps you guessing with every turn of the page, making it impossible to turn away.

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Rascal Randy is from the team of writer Tyler Boss, artist Dylan Burnett, colorist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Becca Carey, and their talents are fully on display throughout the debut issue. Burnett and Bellaire’s combination of styles instantly gives this book a captivating visual identity, and after a few pages you’re already back in the rhythm of this world and hooked on discovering just what led to this killer’s creation.

Rating: 5 out of 5

PROS CONS Lilly and Eli Are Compelling Lead Characters, And Both Could Be The Killer No Notes, And Issue #2 Can’t Get Here Soon Enough The Artwork’s Slick Style and Eye-Popping Colors Fit The Character Perfectly

Who Is Actually Rascal Randy?

Part of the fun of this issue is trying to piece together the clues as to Rascal Randy’s identity, though as the main series made clear, part of what makes the character work is that the person in the suit doesn’t really matter. That may run counter to having a series explore the character’s origin, but the juxtaposition still works, and I found myself analyzing every page for clues.

It helps that there are at least two, if not more, viable options, with Lilly and Eli both giving indications they could be the person who started Rascal Randy’s killing spree. This is intertwined with a story of friendship and sharing trauma, which they both have quite a bit of in their past. Then there’s a final page hook that throws another wrinkle into this mix, and all of it adds up to a mystery that can’t help but be compelling.

Rascal Randy Has Never Looked So Wonderfully Deadly

One of the immediate standouts of this issue is the brilliant artwork of Burnett and Bellaire, as well as the stellar lettering of Carey. All three have crafted a truly beautiful book with a style all its own, and when Rascal Randy is front and center, the team finds different ways to freak you out.

There’s a particular swing sequence that stands out in that regard, but there’s also a scene later where you see the impact the mascot has had over the years, and even in a “safe” setting, the mascot still manages to terrify. Even when he’s not center stage, the book finds ways to weave in frightening imagery.

That said, some of my favorite moments in the book are the introductory conversations between Eli and Lilly, as it allows you to relate to these characters ahead of one of them possibly being the killer. I’m already attached to both characters and just waiting for the shoe to drop, but that investment in their friendship and challenging lives is going to only make that reveal hit that much harder.

An origin story centered around one of the main book’s killers could have easily gone sideways, but thankfully that’s simply not the case with Rascal Randy. Instead, fans have an up-close look at several compelling characters and insight into one of the most unpredictable and twisted characters in comics.

Exquisite Corpses: Rascal Randy #1 hits comic stores on July 8, 2026.

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