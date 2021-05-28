Amber Blake's Adventures Continue in New Operation Dragonfly Preview (Exclusive)

Amber Blake is back in a new one-shot titled Amber Blake: Operation Dragonfly, and we've got your exclusive first look at the upcoming issue starting on the next slide. The new 48-page one-shot is from Heavy Metal imprint's Magma Comix, and will have writer Jade Lagardere at the helm alongside artist Butch Guice as they guide Blake through a new adventure that shines a light on the horrors of human trafficking. Blake is bouncing back after a betrayal close to home, and she's set her sights on a human trafficking ring. Lagardere is excited to welcome fans back to Blake's spy thriller adventures and teased a bit of what fans can expect from the new one-shot.

"I’m so excited for the fans to discover more about Amber Blake. She is back stronger than ever following her betrayal in the previous storyline. Amber’s spymaster is losing his grip on her, and new characters like Emily and Cheng prove to be really important in Amber’s life," Lagardere said. "What an amazing pleasure to continue this beautiful journey with artist Butch Guice, who is extremely talented. And thanks so much to Denton J. Tipton, who is a real genius! I’m very glad and feeling so lucky to have such an amazing team with me."

"Through the character of Amber Blake, I want to bring hope and strength to the many who suffered from a difficult childhood and difficult times. And in this story, we will shine a light on the horrors of human trafficking. Amber is a superhero even though she doesn’t have superpowers. She can give people the courage to stand up, speak up, and fight back. They are not alone on this road. Each of you can be Amber Blake," Lagardere said.

Magma Comix Publisher Denton J. Tipton said "I’m truly honored that Jade has entrusted me with her creation, Amber Blake. Like the titular character, Amber Blake stories have a strong sense of purpose and a message worth spreading. These two ingredients are integral to a Magma comic, and Amber Blake has them in spades with its themes of courage and justice. And with a legend like Butch bringing her to life again, we’ll get to have our cake and eat it too."

You can find the official description below.

"Abandoned by her mother at the age of 5, Amber Blake was only a child when she was recruited to the Cleverland Institute, a school for gifted children, where she was promised a bright future. But predators hide in the school's administration and, on the verge of exposing them, Amber finds herself fleeing for her life from the very man who took her in. Now a top recruit of a covert agency dead-set on ending human slavery in all its forms, she's going to destroy everyone who's ever hurt the people she loves."

Amber Blake: Operation Dragonfly hits comic stores on July 14th.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!