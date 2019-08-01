Angel Introducing Fan-Favorite Charles Gunn

BOOM! Studios has found a winning formula with writer Bryan Edward Hill and artist Gleb Melnikov’s Angel, but things are about to get even better for fans of the original show. In the latest issue, fans got a chance to welcome Fred into the book’s fold, but she wasn’t the only fan favorite to make an appearance. In the issue, Lilith also gave us a glimpse of a future ally of Angel’s in Charles Gunn, a nod that fans most certainly appreciated. Fans will get to meet Charles Gunn in full sooner than expected though, as we can exclusively reveal that the character will make his big debut in Angel #4.

That’s right, another of the Angel crew is coming aboard in issue #4, but what is unclear is exactly how he will be introduced. In the show, Gunn is the leader of a group that seeks to protect the streets from Vampires, so as you can imagine he doesn’t think very fondly of them. That changes a bit when he ends up having to kill his sister Alonna, who becomes a Vampire after being kidnapped by a rival group. He is able to get to her with Angel’s help, but not before she turns, and after this event, he ends up becoming an ally of Angel’s group.

We can’t wait to see what BOOM! has in store for Gunn and Angel, and you can check out the official description for Angel #4 below.

“After saving the mysterious and troubled Fred from the demon stalking her in Sunnydale, Angel gets sucked into a twisted realm where he is tortured by visions of past atrocities and a mysterious figure with a stake aimed straight for his heart! In order to escape an eternity under the demon’s power, Angel must battle its insidious illusions and defeat his own fears. But little does he know, a much greater evil is on the horizon and he’ll need every resource and ally he can find to help him save the world, starting with Fred, who’s somehow connected to the dark forces surrounding Angel, and the first appearance of a familiar face from the streets of Los

Angeles—vampire hunter Charles Gunn—but is he here to help the vampire with a soul or dust him once and for all?”

The issue will also feature a slew of gorgeous covers from artists Dan Panosian, Scott Buoncristiano, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and Gleb Melnikov, and you can check out all those covers on the next slides. You can also check out our review of Angel #3 right here! Angel #4 hits comic stores on August 28th.

