Animorphs Fans Recreate Iconic Book Cover for Group Halloween Costume

A group of Animporphs fans recreated one of the series’ iconic covers for an amazing group Halloween costume. Milkael Milkelson and their friends decided to take on Rachel turning into that bear and the entire Internet approved. K.A. Applegate herself chimed in after being tagged in the post. The author was as amazed as the rest of social media by the attention to detail. Most children of the Scholastic book fair generation will remember Animorphs for the wild covers and that’s about it. But, examining the series as an adult renders a lot of readers amazed at the depth of this saga and the moral implications of children waging a battle for the fate of the universe. Also, of note are the animal instincts described by Applegate. (Anyone remember the book where they turned into flies and the insect mind is just a bit too strong for them? To say nothing of when someone almost gets swatted…) If anything, it’s a good moment to just reflect on a beloved series of children’s novels. Check out the post down below.

“The central themes of Animorphs have resonated strongly with kids for more than two decades, and the time is right for a feature film that takes this captivating sci-fi adventure to another level for audiences today,” Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese said earlier this year. “Picturestart has an incredible track record of success, and Erik and his team are the perfect partners to help bring this exciting new series based on the adventure-packed books to movie screens.”

@kaaauthor what do you think of our Halloween costume? 😁 pic.twitter.com/zfQ66ze4cH — ole cunty🥛 (@Mmm_it_me) October 29, 2021

Last year brought news of Chris Grine’s graphic novel adaptation of the beloved series. He told The Hollywood Reporter about the task of recreating such a massive hit franchise.

“… I suspect that had I tried to drive the car over the cliff, someone would have stepped in. Fortunately, they liked what they saw with only a few easy alterations,” he said. “They left the character designs up to me for the most part, but I did a lot of research from the books, the TV show, and whatever else I could find. Not with any intent to copy those things, only to see what aspects of the characters had become so engrained into the pop culture that changing them too much could derail the entire thing. I always fall back on the descriptions from the books, but I like to be sure.”

“As far as the cover design, I can tell you that we put a lot of thought into that part. Personally, I was the most nervous about the cover from the very beginning because you’re right — the originals are iconic. I must have done a dozen cover concepts before we landed on something that felt true to the originals even though it was a fresh take,” Grine added. “Ultimately, I’m really happy with the final result with a lot of the credit going to Phil Falco, the designer who did all the book design and layout including the awesome new logo. That guy always makes me look good.”

