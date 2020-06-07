J.K Rowling’s Tweets Prompt Harry Potter Fans to Recommend Animorphs Instead

J.K. Rowling’s tweets about trans women have a bunch of former Harry Potter fans recommending Animorphs instead. Yesterday, the Potter scribe commented about a news story on her personal Twitter account and took things in a transphobic direction. Before long, she was trending on the platform amid worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. Last December saw Rowling upset the LGBTQ community by supporting Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired after derogatory remarks about people’s gender identification. But, yesterday’s words seemed to be the last straw for some vocal fans who oppose that kind of rhetoric. Now, Animorphs is trending nationwide on the platform.

Rowling wrote, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” She would later type, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Screw Harry Potter. GO READ ANIMORPHS! This was 1998. pic.twitter.com/VpcNrcyyrU — Tom Jensen🏳️‍🌈 (@keicowku) June 7, 2020

When asked by different users about her stance, she didn’t relent and the Internet decided to dunk on her with furious abandon. When the topic of K.A. Applegate’s Animorphs books came up, many nodded at her inclusive approach. Along with that, the author has also been using her platform to amplify the calls for action in the wake of George Floyd’s death. One popular comment reflected on her striking letter to Animorphs fans who felt unfulfilled by the ending of the series. (It’s kind of heavy, but necessary to understand how little coddling of the readership happens in those books.)

For those interested, you can read all 54 of the Animorphs books for free in both ePub and PDF format. (s/o to the Reddit Animorphs community) Social distancing at home requires a bit of reading material, and its there in spades if you enjoy children’s fantasy literature. Things have changed a bit since 1995, and in some ways they can be very much the same, but these weird tales of kids who can turn into animals and fight psychic slugs have not lost their edge. Things can be dark, scary, and hostile, but Rachel, Cassie, Marco, Jake, Tobias, and Ax all did their best to fight for the future of the planet. Hopefully, another generation will get a chance to learn from their story.

