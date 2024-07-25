It’s the Avengers vs. Blade and His Vampire Army in Marvel’s Blood Hunt Finale (Exclusive)

The fate of the Marvel Universe rests in the balance in the final issue of Blood Hunt. The vampire-centric event has been filled with twists and turns. The first issue ended with the shocking revelation that Blade was behind the vampire uprising, and he continued his assault by turning Doctor Strange, Miles Morales, and Black Panther into vampires. But as we’ve learned, Blade is being controlled by Varnae, the first vampire, who has merged with the Darkforce. But the Avengers have gone on the offensive, leading to a showdown of epic proportions.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Blood Hunt #5 by Jed MacKay, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and VC’s Cory Petit. The preview begins in Latveria, where Doctor Strange and Clea have visited Doctor Doom, who has a plan to turn back the Darkforce. However, Doom’s plan involves Doctor Strange relinquishing his title as Sorcerer Supreme. This was teased in the last issue of Blood Hunt, but we’re left to wonder if Stephen Strange will go through with it.

Meanwhile, Central Park, New York is the battleground where the Avengers face Blade/Varnae and his Bloodcoven. Blade has teleported the ancient Atlantean Temple of the First Blasphemy to Central Park, where Varnae hopes to turn the entire world into vampires. Vision is able to free Scarlet Witch, who has been a prisoner of Blade since Blood Hunt #1. Captain America and Black Panther reunite after Sam Wilson’s inspiring speech, and Thor is looking to settle a thousand-year-old score with Varnae.

What is Blood Hunt #5 about?

Doctor Strange is presented with a dread bargain to gain a chance to save the world. The Avengers ride into a battle they cannot win. The dead battle the undead across the globe. Will it be enough? Will the world be saved, and how will it be changed if it is? Featuring a dramatic shift for the future of the Marvel Universe!

The exclusive preview of Blood Hunt #5 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 31st.

Cover of Blood Hunt #5

Recap/credits page of Blood Hunt #5

Preview of Blood Hunt #5

Preview of Blood Hunt #5

Preview of Blood Hunt #5

