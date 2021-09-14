AWA Teams with New York City to Encourage Vaccinations with Comic Book Program

In an effort to try and encourage people to get vaccinated, Artists, Writers, and Artisans (AWA), has teamed up with the City of New York to use comic books as an incentive to getting the vaccine. AWA and the city of New York are offering Pfizer vaccines to those ages 12 and older at over 700 school vaccination sites during the first week of school, specifically September 13th to the 17th. Those who get the vaccine at ten of the city’s Mobile Bus Sites can pick up a copy of Byte-Sized #1 by Cullen Bunn, Nelson Blake II, and Snakebite Cortez, and those sites will be open from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Shots will be given the entire week and the mobile sites will return the week of October 4th through the 8th to provide the second dose. Here are the locations:

M.S. 129 Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership – Bronx

Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing & Visual Arts – Manhattan

The Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce – Manhattan

The High School for Climate Justice – Manhattan

P.S. 368 – Brooklyn

Brooklyn College Academy – Brooklyn

Frederick Douglass Academy VII High School – Brooklyn

Brooklyn Technical High School – Brooklyn

P.S. 373 – Brooklyn Transition Center – Brooklyn

P.S. 50: Manhattan

“Any parent who lived through remote learning last year understands the importance of having their kids back in a school building with their teachers and friends,” said AWA Chief Creative Officer Axel Alonso. “The only way for that to happen safely is for everyone to be vaccinated. We want to do our part to reward kids for doing this and we’re proud to join with the City to provide comics to students who take advantage of the mobile vaccination sites at their schools.”

As for the comic itself, you can find the official description for Byte-Sized #1 below.

“When two young siblings excitedly unwrap their final Christmas presents, they discover toy robots unlike anything they have ever seen. And with good reason. What the kids and their parents don’t know is that their quaint suburban home just became the beachhead for these self-aware ‘bots that have begun to explore the outside world. And when one of the ‘bots breaks bad, it’s going to take a Christmas miracle to stop him.”