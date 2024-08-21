Barbarella Writer Blake Northcott on New Dynamite Series and Sydney Sweeney Movie (Exclusive)

It’s a good time to be a Barbarella fan. Not only is the sci-fi heroine returning to the big screen as portrayed by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, but Barbarella is also headlining a new comic book series at Dynamite Entertainment. The scintillating siren of the spaceways has had a few different comics over the years, but acclaimed author Blake Northcott is hoping to honor Barbarella’s past while also blazing a new trail for her future. While fans await the official launch of the Barbarella series, we spoke to her new writer to find out some enticing details.

ComicBook spoke to Blake Northcott about Dynamite Comics’ upcoming Barbarella, where she discussed her elevator pitch for the project, how she devised the plot of the story, working with artist Anna Morozova, and more. Northcott also revealed an interesting connection to Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella movie, while also speaking about any possible connections between the feature film and comic. ComicBook can also exclusively reveal a splash page from Barbarella #1 along with a cover to Barbarella #2.

Plotting Barbarella

ComicBook: It seems this is a good time to be in the Barbarella business, with a feature film and a relaunch of her comic series on the way. When you’re offered a gig like this, where does your mind go first when it comes time to plot out the story?

Blake Northcott: My first thought was: let’s return to everything that made the original Jean-Claude Forest comics so great, and the Jane Fonda film that followed. The sex, the humor, the surreal ‘Alice in Wonderland’ style of adventure – just getting back to the original tone.

And in terms of aesthetic, my idea was to lean into the retrofuturism that was so hot in the late 60s and early 70s.

Elevator pitch

What was your initial elevator pitch for Barbarella?

‘Barbarella goes on holiday to a mysterious pleasure planet, but soon realizes she’s the unwitting star of her own show’. From there things spiral out of control, and she has to battle through movie tropes in order to survive.

I wanted it to be a little cheeky, and self aware; not necessarily as overt as Deadpool breaking the fourth wall, but definitely self-referential, to a degree. Retain the campy style but add a modern twist.

Splash page from Barbarella #1

Interior page from Barbarella #1

Sydney Sweeney playing Barbarella

What was your first thought and reaction to finding out Sydney Sweeney would be playing Barbarella?



I can’t picture anyone else but Sydney playing this role. She’s proven that she can be dramatic, but I don’t think many people realized how funny she was until Anyone But You was a huge worldwide hit.

She’s the perfect Barbarella, and while I’m writing the series, Sydney is always my template now – just like Ryan Reynolds has become the inspiration for the Deadpool comics in many ways, or how Robert Downey Jr. embodies Iron Man. Once you envision Sydney in that role, you can’t unsee it.

Synergy between Barbarella comic and movie?

Have there been any conversations about creating synergy between the comic and movie?

I get asked this all the time now, partly because Sydney Sweeney and I share the same representation (Paradigm Talent Agency).

Not sure how much I can say about the screenplay for the film, or what material it could be based on, but there’s definitely a possibility for synergy once we get further downstream.

If the plot of the film ends up being based around Barb and Vix having to fight their way off of Planet V, then you’ll have your answer! Whoever ends up writing the Barbarella film, I’m sure they’ll do an amazing job.

Barbarella #2 cover

Cover for Barbarella #2

Collaborating with artist Anna Morozova

The pages released so far by Anna Morozova have been amazing. What has that collaboration been like, and what do you think she’s brought to the table on the creative side of things?

Ann is incredible. This will be her North American debut with Barbarella #1. I think she’s going to be one of the most popular and sought-after illustrators once people see her work on a larger platform.

In terms of collaboration, it’s been a dream. I feel like since we’re both European, and this is a Eurocentric character, it was a perfect fit!

I don’t worry about what the results will look like, because whatever I put down on the page, I know she’s going to interpret it as something more visually stunning than I could have ever described. I think everyone is going to be blown away by her fluid, elegant style.

Final thoughts

To wrap up, any final thoughts you want to leave with readers as we get closer to the official Barbarella launch later this year?



I can’t wait for everyone to read this new series – whether you’re a fan of the originals or you’re new to Barbarella, you can hop on board and come along for the ride!