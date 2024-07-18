Barbarella: Dynamite Announces New Series Ahead of Sydney Sweeney’s Feature Film

This fall will see the launch of a new Barbarella comic book series ahead of a feature film that’s in development starring Sydney Sweeney. Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, Dynamite Entertainment announced writer Blake Northcott (Catwoman, Vampirella, Fathom) and artist Anna Morozova (2000 AD) are pairing for a new Barbarella comic book series, as they take the scintillating siren of the spaceways on a new cosmic adventure. Along with working on franchised properties, Northcott also has The North Valley Grimoire at Whatnot Publishing as well as successful prose novels. As for Morozova, Barbarella will mark her first major spotlight for American readers.

“There are only a handful of sci-fi/fantasy characters who have endured for decades, and Barbarella is right at the top of the list, alongside Leia, Ripley, and Sarah Connor,” said writer Blake Northcott. “Telling one of her stories is the opportunity of a lifetime — how could I say no to that?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can expect Barbarella to visit new, unexplored planets, while meeting both new characters and returning favorites such as the recently introduced Vix. A major emphasis of the run will be honoring Barbarella’s original creator and those who preceded them. Northcott will look to mirror some of the tone and style of the 1960s comics by Jean-Claude Forest and the film.

Barbarella creative team of writer Blake Northcott and artist Anna Morozova

What is Dynamite Comics’ Barbarella series about?

The series finds Barbs fresh off from saving the universe (again), and cherishing a little rest and relaxation with her unique alien pet companion Vix. This is Barbarella after all though, and she’s about to discover that not all pleasure planets are created equal. In fact, some are downright unreal!



Meanwhile, all the way across the galaxy, there is something off about Earth’s oldest and most venerable colony. Altogether, Barbarella’s uniquely well-rounded skills will be in dire need across the cosmos, and she’s sure to run into all manner of unscrupulous figures along the way!

You can find covers and interior art for Barbarella #1 below, slated for release in October. Artists Joseph Michael Linsner, Annie Wu, and Richard Pace all contribute, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon portrays the beloved character as well.

Joseph Michael Linsner Cover

Joseph Michael Linsner cover for Barbarella #1

Annie Wu Cover

Annie Wu cover for Barbarella #1

Richard Pace Cover

Richard Pace cover for Barbarella #1

Rachel Hollon Cosplay Cover

Rachel Hollon cosplay cover for Barbarella #1

Preview 1

First look at Barbarella #1

Preview 2

First look at Barbarella #1

Preview 3

First look at Barbarella #1

Preview 4