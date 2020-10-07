Batman #100 Features the Return of SPOILER

✖

Batman #100 featured the return of the Bat-Family (well, most of them anyway), as heroes like Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Batwoman, and more all came together to take back Gotham from Joker's forces. That would be newsworthy enough, but what really made this special was the return of another character, though it was more a return of one character's former identity rather than a completely new character. The return takes place in the book's opening pages, but we'll still put a spoiler warning here just in case, so if you haven't read Batman #100 you've been warned. Now with that out of the way, it's time to get to the return of Oracle, and here's what went down.

Batgirl is able to override the system and use a back door to get the Bat-Computer online at the Clock Tower. She then gets a map of the entire Bat-family and gets their locations, followed by initiating the Batfall protocol, which shuts any Bat-vehicles down, taking them away from their enemies. She then overrides the police dispatch and starts directing officers to areas with high clown density. After that, it's time to announce that Oracle is back online, saying "Gotham City. This is the voice of Oracle."

Oracle starts connecting the team and giving out status updates and orders over the coms, hacking the emergency broadcast system. She tells people to stay indoors and then messages everyone a number to a tip line, so that those who are in danger can reach out to the heroes of Gotham.

Now, we don't expect Barbara to go full-time Oracle again, but it's nice to see that the system is back up and running and that she can hop right back into the swing of things at a moment's notice. You can check out the spoiler page above.

Batman #100 is written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Carlo Pagulayan, Guillem March, and Jorge Jimenez. The book is colored by Tomeu Morey and inked by Danny Miki, Guillem March, and Jorge Jimenez. You can find the official description below.

“The Joker War comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won’t just change Batman’s life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of “The Joker War” come a pair of short stories that will chart what’s to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don’t miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter!"

Batman #100 is in comic stores now.

