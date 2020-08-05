Batman: DC Reveals the Origin of the Batmobeast

DC Comics has revealed the origin of one of its strangest version of Batman, the Batmobeast. Fans may remember that the Batmobeast debuted in Dark Nights: Death Metal #2. This Batman is a monster truck-like vehicle. It's fully aware, with all the detective skills of Bruce Wayne. How did this Batmobeast come to exist? This week's Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 reveals the origin of the Batmobeast in a story from Wonder Woman: Dead Earth writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson. Spoilers for "Road Warrior" by Daniel Warrior Johnson, found in Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1, follow.

In the universe that the Batmobeast hails from, Batman took an all too familiar turn towards the tyrannical. Frustrated with the population's disregard for law and order, Batman went digital. He uploaded his consciousness into every bit of technology in the world, including a giant robot and -- you guessed it -- a monster truck version of the Batmobile.

The population didn't appreciate Big Batman watching their every movement and web search. They rebelled, destroyed all of the Batman-infested technology, and killed Batman himself. The only part of Batman to survive is what he uploaded into the Batmobile we now know as the Batmobeast.

At some point during the multiverse destroying events of Dark Knights: Death Metal, Wonder Woman, The Flash (Wally West), and Swamp Thing take a ride in the Batmobeast. They don't realize he's sentient until the vehicle provides the answer to one of Swamp Thing's dad-joke-like riddles.

What do you think of the origin of the Batmobeast? Which of the Dark Knights is your favorite? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments section.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 is on sale now.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1

JUN200435

The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and...how did Batman turn into a dinosaur?

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 07.29.20

In Shops: Aug 05, 2020

SRP: $5.99

