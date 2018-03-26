The 9 Best Antiheroes of Gotham City

Mother Panic: Gotham A.D. #1 debuts this week and adds a very big twist to the Mother Panic story in its relaunch. After the events of “Milk Wars”, everyone believes things have returned to normal. However, Mother Panic has been returned to the wrong Earth. She is now in a version of Gotham City without a Batman. With no hero to save the people, her vengeful mission may be derailed. The story is bound to highlight Mother Panic’s status in DC Comics as a true antihero, someone who fills the role of protagonist but lacks the normal traits of a hero.

There’s a long tradition of great antiheroes filling the streets of Gotham City, one which Mother Panic only recently joined. Thinking about how she carries out her roles as a costumed crusader makes one consider the many others who have done things a bit differently than Batman across the years. We’ve assembled a list of the best ones to team or fight with the Bat over many years and narrowed it down to the nine best antiheroes of Gotham City.

Catwoman

Created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane

First Appearance: Batman #1

While Catwoman began her career as a villain, she quickly became more comfortable in the gray area of the antihero. She often protects the downtrodden, plays Robin Hood by robbing the rich and corrupt, and sometimes even serves at Batman’s side. No one dictates Catwoman’s morality to her, and while she often breaks the law, she can be relied upon to do the right thing when the chips are down. Now that she is marrying Batman, it’s all but certain that Selina Kyle will continue her twisting career walking both sides of the law. There’s no more legendary antihero in Gotham City than Catwoman.

Anarky

Created by Norm Breyfogle and Alan Grant

First Appearance: Detective Comics #608

Anarky typically plays the role of villain in Detective Comics or Batman, but he really exists to offer a different point of view. Batman supports the status quo—working to stop villains from upsetting the balance. Anarky sees the status quo as unjust and pushes for a revolution. That may be unpopular, but it’s unfair to characterize him as evil. His perspective pushes heroes like Batman and Green Arrow to consider whether they’re really making the world a better place, and that’s important.

Red Hood

Created by Gerry Conway and Don Newton

First Appearance: Batman #357

Jason Todd began his career as a hero, but he’s only found popularity as an antihero. Afterall, fans did vote for him to die when he was still Robin. As the Red Hood, Todd has picked up guns and began to deliver a much harsher form of justice. He has no remorse for the criminals that he once simply captured and will do anything he can to prevent others from living the same tortured childhood he experienced. Even if you disagree with him, it’s difficult to not find sympathy.

The Creeper

Created by Steve Ditko

First Appearance: Showcase #73

When The Creeper comes to Gotham City, it’s usually a problem for Batman. This alter-ego of reporter Jack Ryder seeks the truth by causing mayhem. He typically shares a goal with superheroes while ferreting out corruption and crime, but he’s much more likely to make a show about how he does it. Painted yellow and dressed only in his underwear and a boa, The Creeper is as much about showing off as doing good work.

Jason Blood and The Demon

Created by Jack Kirby

First Appearance: The Demon #1

This infernally twisted duo are another set of common visitors to Gotham City. They provide Batman much needed help when supernatural threats loom, but neither is tied to the Dark Knight’s sense of morality. Jason Blood holds little value for human life after centuries of his own existence and The Demon is… well, quite literally a demon. Together they are generally a force for good, but that comes with a high price most of the time.

Hitman

Created by Garth Ennis and John McCrea

First Appearance: The Demon Annual #2

Tommy Monaghan connects Batman and The Demon as a resident of Gotham City given superpowers during one of Jason Blood’s adventures. He is literally a hitman who will take a life for money, but he also lives by a strict code of conduct. It’s hard to call Tommy a good guy, but you can’t read his stories and think he’s all bad. He looks out for his friends and the little guy, only taking contracts on the mobsters and scum that Batman regularly battles.

Azrael

Created by Denny O’Neill and Joe Quesada

First Appearance: Batman: Sword of Azrael #1

Azrael has worked hard to reach the hero camp in the pages of Detective Comics today, but he began as one of Gotham City’s most dangerous antiheroes. Going from brainwashed scion to deadly wielder of the Batman mantle, Azrael has killed his fair share of criminals while bouncing between different sets of morality. He is a fascinating character to read about, but not one to model your behavior or mental well-being on.

Batwoman

Created by Geoff Johns, Grant Morrison, Greg Rucka, Mark Waid, Keith Giffen, and Ken Lashley

First Appearance: 52 #7

Batwoman recently stepped into the world of the Gotham City antihero when she decided to murder the reformed Clayface and align herself with a militaristic regime determined to rule the city. She is devoted to doing the right thing, but her past has led her to be much more open to murder and tyrannical controls. It’s likely that Kate Kane will someday find redemption, but for now she has stepped away from the title of hero.

Mother Panic

Created by Gerard Way, Jody Houser, and Tommy Lee Edwards

First Appearance: Mother Panic #1

Mother Panic is the newest member of the Gotham City antihero club, but she has some serious staying power. Unlike many members of the Bat-family, she possesses some real superpowers through experimental enhancements. Mother Panic is devoted to wreaking vengeance on those that hurt her and might hurt other children of Gotham. While she has sworn that she has no interest in helping people, simply serving justice to those who need it, that may change now that she lives in a Gotham City without a Batman.