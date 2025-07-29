Batman and Catwoman Do Not Belong Together (& I Think This is a Better Romance)

Despite their unmistakable chemistry after nearly ninety years of tumultuous history, it’s time to admit that Batman and Catwoman will never be able to resolve their differences enough to become a true couple. Sometimes, things just aren’t meant to be. However, just because they can’t be together doesn’t mean they won’t find the love of their lives — as opposed to their soulmates — with someone else. For both, though, finding a more suitable partner is easier said than done. In Batman’s case, a partner would need to tolerate his tendency toward fun-killing seriousness, his habit of “bat-splaining” everything, and his inclination to make decisions for everyone.

She also needs to understand that crime-fighting is an immutable part of his identity. There may not be many “Netflix and chill” nights to look forward to. His partner must also be confident enough to accept that Catwoman isn’t going to vanish from his life. They’ve been circling each other for too long — those feelings aren’t going anywhere. Yet despite these obstacles, there’s one woman in his life who is not only perfectly up for the challenge, but has also built a chemistry with the Caped Crusader that even Catwoman can’t quite touch.

Calling on Vicki Vale to Rescue Batman

While Vicki Vale might not seem like a natural fit for Batman, a deeper look into her personality, mindset, and experience proves that she has all the traits necessary to navigate the challenges of being in a relationship with Batman and Bruce Wayne. Unlike Catwoman, Vale needs something more than just a mutual attraction to keep her and Bruce committed to the relationship, resisting the centrifugal emotional forces that could pull them apart.

Fortunately, much like her fellow journalist and professional colleague, Lois Lane, Vale is cut from the same smart, fearless, and tough material. An award-winning reporter and editor who’s not easily discouraged, Vale’s resourcefulness and resilience have given her the ability to handle herself in tough situations time and time again. Indeed, unlike Lane, who was eventually told Superman’s identity, it was Vale’s hard-nosed reporting that led her to discover Batman’s true identity. She lives to report.

Vicki Vale is no Pushover

Because she could never seriously date Batman without coming to terms with his dual identities, the intelligence, resourcefulness, and independence she’s cultivated in her career form a crucial foundation for any meaningful relationship with him. These qualities, on one hand, compel both Batman and Bruce Wayne to take her seriously — an honor he extends to only a select few. On the other hand, being involved with someone who constantly lives under threat means she’ll need those very traits to stay safe and respond effectively in a crisis. More importantly, having a vibrant life of her own not only brings balance to the relationship but also plays a vital role in grounding Batman and adding a sense of normalcy to both their high-intensity lives.

Nevertheless, just because their personalities are compatible doesn’t guarantee a true connection. Fortunately, they share a unique bond that could unlock a deeper emotional rapport — one so potentially strong that not even Catwoman could rival it. That bond is none other than the fine art of investigation. Both are, in a sense, detectives, and their shared passion for unraveling mysteries gives them endless topics to discuss, lessons to learn from each other, and opportunities to collaborate when needed. After all, the couple that investigates together stays together.

Furthermore, Vale possesses several personal attributes that would undoubtedly appeal to Batman. First, she demonstrates a high degree of emotional stability, which would be essential for navigating the unavoidable stresses of a relationship with Batman and Bruce. One only needs to consider Alfred Pennyworth’s story to understand the necessity of this trait. Second, her profession as a journalist has cultivated a significant level of flexibility. This adaptability would be crucial when Batman (or Bruce) needs to abruptly change plans or disappear.

There’s Enough Sparks for Vicki Vale and Bruce Wayne to Start a Fire

Being overly demanding of his time simply wouldn’t work. Conversely, Vale also exhibits the strength to expect the same flexibility from Bruce, as her job requires her to be adaptable without being demanding. Third, as a journalist, Vale possesses strong communication skills — an ability Batman sorely lacks. These skills would be vital in fostering open and honest communication between them, particularly concerning his secret life.

Naturally, no relationship can endure without a spark — and there’s no denying the fire that exists between Batman and Catwoman. While Bruce and Vicki Vale have gone on dates and share a mutual physical attraction, it’s often portrayed as more one-sided, with Vale showing greater interest in Bruce than him to her. Still, as with any relationship, the more time they spend together, the deeper their feelings grow.

Importantly, since Vale isn’t a criminal, there’s a greater opportunity for them to date openly and truly get to know each other. Then there’s the matter of trust. Unlike Catwoman, Batman can count on Vale to be reliable, discreet, and loyal, with no hidden agenda. For the Dark Knight, that kind of stability might just be the welcome change needed to take him off “the most eligible bachelors list.”