Batman Day 2024 DC Multiverse Figure Drops: Noel, Silver Age, Neo Gothic, and Bat-Glider

McFarlane Toys Batman Day DC Multiverse Wave

McFarlane Toys has another wave of DC Multiverse figures set to drop on September 20th, and once again it's all about Batman. That's understandable this time around as Batman Day 2024 takes place on September 21st. That said, we expect this collection to be popular if not a little polarizing. It includes a Batman Beyond from the 2023 limited series Batman Beyond: Neo Gothic with a strange face sculpt, Batman from the 2011 Batman: Noël graphic novel that was inspired by Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a Silver Age Batman with Ace the Bat-Hound, and a Gold Label exclusive Batman with Bat-Glider that's based on on The Thirteenth Hour issue of The Court of Owls series from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Pre-orders for all of these figures are expect to drop on September 20th on or around 9am PT / 12pm ET. You'll find them via the pre-order links below. Note that direct links to the individual figures will be added after the launch, and Entertainment Earth has a flat $7.95 shipping fee that becomes free after $99 (includes mint condition guarantee). The Gold Label Bat-Glider figure will be an Amazon exclusive.

As noted, Batman Day 2024 takes place on September 21st, and the event will be extra special this year as it coincides with the 85th anniversary of the character's first appearance in Detective Comics #27 (1939). Naturally, Batman Day will include loads of promotions and events for fans, and one of those promotions is happening right now at LEGO. Below you'll find a list of LEGO Batman promotions that will run through September 23rd.