Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Barbie Dolls Launch For Batman Day 2024

Batman Day 2024 officially kicks off on September 21st and there will be a lot of fun promotions and product releases for fans, but we're pretty sure that the new Barbie dolls inspired by Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn will be among the hottest items. As you can see, they look absolutely fantastic. That said, you're probably dying to get your hands on one before they hit eBay with a huge markup, and your first chance to do that is happening today, September 18th. We have all of the details that you'll need to add them to your collection right here.

The Poison Ivy Barbie Signature doll features "vibrant chlorophyll-colored skin", a wrist-mounted crossbow, and a Venus flytrap plant in a pot. It is available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart priced at $55. If it sells out, don't worry too much. We expect that it will also be available at specialty retailers on Batman Day 9/21 – most likely here at Entertainment Earth.

As for Harley Quinn, her Barbie doll features "bouncy pigtails, a black-and-red outfit, and a mischievous grin" that "brings together the modern and classic looks of the beloved baddie". Includes accessories like a choker, earrings, studded belt, boots, knee pads, elbow pads and her signature mallet. It will be available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart priced at $55. Again, we expect that it will also be available at specialty retailers like Entertainment Earth on Batman Day proper. You can take a closer look at both dolls in the image gallery below.

Will Harley Quinn Be Back For Season 5?

Harley Quinn Season 5 is coming to Max this fall and while an exact date hasn't yet been revealed, there's one thing that fans of the animated DC series can expect: there will be some big changes. Speaking with ComicBook. series executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker teased that Harley and Ivy will be getting a change of scenery in Season 5. The fan favorite couple are headed to Metropolis to "spice things up".

"You'll see Harley Season 5, hopefully soon. We don't have the exact air date so there's that to look forward to which continues sort of the story of Harley and Ivy's relationship," Schumacker said. "I could tease that there's a big sort of location move. There's been a teaser that's been presented at Comic-Con so I don't think I'm saying anything out of school when I say a lot of the show this season five takes place in Metropolis. Harley and Ivy decide to spice their relationship up with a change of scenery."

Halpern explained that the location shift will also see sort of an exploration of how Metropolis is perceived as compared to Gotham — that one city is "subsidized" for the other's "gain".

"I can say we were very interested in the idea that Metropolis is always this like, beautiful shining city on the hill and Gotham just is, you know, a cesspool and that it almost feels like Gotham is subsidized for Metropolis's gain. So, we were interested in that idea," Halpern said.