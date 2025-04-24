Batman Hush 2: DC Redesigns the Riddler With a Puzzling New Look

Riddler has always been something of a question mark. Edward Nygma, a compulsive criminal obsessed with riddles as much as his intellectual superiority, has been the Prince of Puzzles (in the golden age), a question mark-tattooed tactician (in Legends of the Dark Knight), a cerebral computer game designer (in Batman: The Animated Series), a private detective (in the Paul Dini-penned Detective Comics), a masked serial killer (in The Batman movie), and a mastermind who deduced Batman’s secret identity (in Batman: Hush).

Last we saw him in writer Chip Zdarsky’s Batman run, the Riddler reinvented himself once more — as the tech genius CEO of his cryptographic technology company, Nygmatech, funded by his “Questeum” cryptocurrency. Batman and ex-Commissioner Jim Gordon put an end to the Riddler’s plot involving mind-controlling technology, and in Zdarsky’s final issue (Batman #157), we learned the wealthy Nygma had already got himself out on bond.

But this week’s Batman #159, the second chapter of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee’s six-part Hush 2, a redesigned Riddler debuted his dramatic new look: a buzz cut, military-style boots and pants, an inexplicably bigger build, and a green question mark tattooed over his left eye.

The Riddler in Batman: Hush 2

“Riddle me this: why would you help us?” asked Nightwing, who questioned why Batgirl let the Riddler into her Oracle hideout in Gotham Clock Tower.



“Answer: you don’t understand Hush like I do,” the Riddler said. “You’re going to need all the help you can get, Dick. You and Babs. Even Bruce.”

Meanwhile, back at the Batcave, Batman was forced to save a comatose Joker’s life as part of Tommy Elliot’s twisted game. He was ambushed by Red Hood, a.k.a. Jason Todd, the second Robin who was killed by the Joker and resurrected (just after the original Hush storyline had the shape-shifter Clayface impersonate an adult Jason as part of the “Hush” plot masterminded by the Riddler).

Hush 2 part 2 ended with Batman being rendered unconscious by a wrathful Jason, then waking to find the Batmobile gone — along with Jason and Joker. “He said he was going to finish what he came here to do. It was not to kill the Joker,” Batman realized. “Jason is working with Hush.”

H2SH continues through August’s Batman #163. Besides an apparent team up between Nightwing, Batgirl, and Riddler, the below solicitations for parts 3-5 tease — spoiler alert! — Damian Wayne joining forces with Bane, and Hush pitting the Dark Knight against the rest of the Bat-Family.

Batman #160

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 3! The gentleman’s name is Silence, and his alliance with Hush will destroy Batman!

On sale: May 28

Batman #161

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman’s battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up!

On sale: June 25

Batman #162

“H2SH” with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee Part 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on?

On sale: Jule 23