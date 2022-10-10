Batman Incorporated Investigates a Batman Character's Death in First Issue Preview

An investigation into the murder of a Batman character kickstarts a preview of Batman Incorporated #1. DC announced the relaunch of Batman Incorporated from writer Ed Brisson and artist John Timms in May. Batman 2022 Annual #1 from Brisson and Timms led directly into their new Batman Inc. series, with Batman passing leadership of the team to his ally Ghost-Maker. Together with Clownhunter and familiar faces like El Gaucho, Man-of-Bats, and Bat-Man of China, Batman Incorporated is the newest addition to the Batman Family of titles, joining the newly-launched Tim Drake: Robin.

The preview of Batman Incorporated #1 comes from the creative team of Ed Brisson, John Timms, Rex Lokus, and Clayton Cowles. It finds a mysterious figure hunting and killing Tomm Tivane, a knife expert that trained both a young Bruce Wayne and Ghost-Maker as they were traveling the world learning how to fight. Tommy's killer pins him to a brick wall for Batman Inc.'s Knight and Black Mist, who isn't a member, to find. They discuss what it's like to be a member of Ghost-Maker's Batman Inc. while also looking for clues to Tommy's killer.

Batman Incorporated originally made a comeback in Batman #118 by Joshua Williamson, Jorge Molina, Mikel Janín, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles. The issue revealed Superman villain Lex Luthor bought the rights to Batman Inc. after Bruce Wayne lost his fortune during the "Joker War." Batman 2022 Annual #1 saw the Dark Knight task Ghost-Maker with running Batman Inc. after he took back control of it from Lex Luthor. It also introduced a new character called Gray Wolf, who later joins Batman Inc.

"I'm very excited to get the annual out there and to be working on Batman Incorporated. John and I have some pretty massive plans for the series," Ed Brisson wrote in his East Coast Dispatches newsletter. "Plenty of familiar faces, and a slew of new friends and threats. Juggling such a massive cast has been a real challenge, but a welcome one. If you have a favourite Batman Inc. member and don't see them getting as much screentime as you'd like, don't fret, everyone's going to have their moment."

The preview of Batman Incorporated #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Tuesday, October 11th.