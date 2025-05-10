Batman Just Called Out DC’s Oldest Super Team (& He Has a Devastating Point)

The JSA are DC’s oldest superteam, but even they can’t escape from the sass of Batman. The JSA has been in the dumps lately. The Injustice Society has been dogwalking the team through their latest evil scheme. The Injustice Society has a traitor in the JSA, and was able to trap the older members of the group in a battle with Surtur and the fire demons, which ended in the death of Wildcat.

The Justice Society isn’t living up to their illustrious reputation, and JSA #7 sees them fall further apart at Wildcat’s funeral. Yolanda Montez and Tommy Bronson, two current and former protegees of Wildcat, refuse the mantle, team leads Sands and Jade can’t figure out who the traitor is or where Doctor Mid-Nite II is, and the marriage of Hourman II and Jesse Quick breaks down ever more. Into this volatile situation step the Trinity of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman and as usual, Batman has some harsh things to say about other people’s failures.

Even since the end of Absolute Power and DC All-In #1, the DC Universe’s heroes have been going through some changes. It’s been a tough time for several of DC’s greatest teams, the Justice Society foremost among them. Batman is known for being harsh, and a bit quick to call out other people’s failures while ignoring his own, but he definitely has a bit of a point in this situation. The Justice Society have hit something bigger than a snag, and Batman isn’t wrong to call them out.

This Is the Lowest the Justice Society Has Been in Ages

Some would question why Batman would be able to give his opinion at all when it comes to the Justice Society. Alan Scott, Jay Garrick, and Hawkman were heroes decades before Batman was even born and Wildcat helped train Bruce Wayne in boxing. While Batman is certainly a leader in the superhero community, a lot of that is a question of seniority, and when it comes to seniority, the Justice Society has him beat. However, the superhero community has undergone a drastic reorganization.

The Justice League Unlimited has become the central superhero body, with the other teams serving as satellite groups. The Justice Society is technically a part of the Justice League Unlimited, and the Trinity serve as a central body within the whole, along with former Justice Society chairman Mister Terrific II. In that case, Batman does have a say in the governing of the Justice Society, especially if the Justice Society drops the ball, because that can endanger the whole world.

The Justice Society hasn’t exactly been the A-list team that they’ve been in the past. The biggest example is the fact that Johnny Sorrow, having taken Obsidian’s place on the team with no one the wiser, is standing right there with Jay Garrick and Alan Scott, throwing fire on the entire situation by being the mouthy, headstrong hero. The Justice Society is compromised, and that gives the Injustice Society the keys to the new Justice League Watchtower satellite.

This isn’t just a situation where Sorrow and the Injustice Society would smack around the JSA for a little bit; the Injustice Society could act as a spearhead for an invasion of the Watchtower by the villains, one that could destroy everything the League has built. Batman putting his two cents in situations is nothing new — it’s right up there with prep time as one of the things he does best — but this time he has every right to question the Justice Society and read them the riot act.

Batman Is Harsh but Ultimately Correct

Batman has used his place as a Justice League bigwig multiple times in the past to throw his weight around. He’s often out of line, but this time he certainly isn’t. The Justice Society is falling apart, and they’re not handling any of the things they should be handling, all while their team is a broken shell. Batman can be a bit overly harsh but in this case someone needs to pull the Justice Society together.

The Justice Society are facing a situation unlike any they’ve ever faced before. The last time things were this bad, with a traitor in the team midst and the group as splintered as they are now is the classic “Princes of Darkness”, and that almost destroyed the entire world. Batman stayed silent then, and everyone almost paid the price. The Justice Society deals with the biggest enemies, and they’re breaking apart right now. Someone needs to smack some sense into them, and Batman is the best at that sort of thing.

Do you think Batman is right in this case? Sound off in the comments below.