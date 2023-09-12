Batman and Superman Team-Up Against Darkseid for Batman Day

Batman and Superman are teaming up for Batman Day. In a new clip posted by DC's Batman account, they teased World's Finest squaring off against Darkseid and Lex Luthor. If that weren't grave enough, there's also an army of alternate Supermen and Batmen to contend with. (Fans who are interested can check out the meat of this story in Superman/Batman #25 over on DC Universe Infinite!) It's a fun theme for the Batman Day festivities. That famous friendship with The Man of Steel is always a fertile site for a wild story because of how different the two heroes can be.

With Batman Day fast-approaching again, look out for even more themed events around the globe as DC celebrates one of its most popular heroes. From Paris, where the Superman/Batman adventures are going down, to London, where Joker teams with his arch-nemesis for some fun, there's a lot planned for this month. Italy sees The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder as the focus of the celebration. Then, over in German, the focus will be on the Batcave. There's so much to explore. Check out the latest Batman Day teaser for yourself down below!

To stop Lex Luthor, Darkseid, and an army of Supermen and Batmen, even the Dark Knight could use a little help. Batman and Superman celebrate #BatmanDay in Paris on September 16! Head to https://t.co/JZQUSWvEd9 for details. pic.twitter.com/U89Fz3xWi0 — Batman (@Batman) September 12, 2023

What's Happening With Those Escape Rooms?

(Photo: DC)

In France, one of Batman Day's big attractions are three themed escape rooms. One takes on The Joker in a subway train. Another sees The Riddler deploy his deadly puzzle boxes all over Gotham City. Finally, The Batcave's secret missions are revealed as one of the safe houses has been discovered. You must get in and out of the fabled hideout discretely. There's also a race themed around the Batmobile. So, there's plenty to do. Here's how Batman Escape describes the thrilling Joker experience.

They say, " The Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime, has decided to offer you the scoop of the year by giving you an exclusive interview from Arkham Asylum. Far from Batman's discretion, The Joker likes to be in the spotlight. Gotham City reporters are invited to attend this event, but be careful, anything can happen with The Joker at the helm! Will you be able to play according to its rules of the game? Get on board the train to join him and get your exclusive interview. The scoop is at the end of the tunnel."

Batman Day Comes To Max Streaming Service

Over on Max, there's tons of Batman goodness that fans can leap right into. All of this celebration coincides with Warner Bros. Discovery's big 100th Anniversary celebrations as well. So, there's a focus on all facets of The Dark Knight throughout his cinematic history. With The Dark Knight celebrating 15 years since release, it's no wonder that people have been thinking about the hero a little bit more. Check out what else Max has in store for Batman fans down below:

"Max is offering a robust and incredible selection of live-action and animated movies, plus streaming series that celebrate the Dark Knight and Gotham City, including such blockbuster movies as Matt Reeves's The Batman (airing on HBO September 16 at 1:45 pm); the films by Tim Burton, Batman and Batman Returns; Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and more. Fans of Batman in animation can look forward to an equally huge lineup of titles, including the complete Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham, Batman: Hush, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, The LEGO® Batman Movie, and others. For a complete lineup of Batman content for Batman Day, be sure and check out the Batman Day hub at https://www.DC.com/BatmanDay."

