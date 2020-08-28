Batman: Three Jokers #2 Preview Released by DC Comics

Fresh off the debut of Batman: Three Jokers #1, DC Comics has released the preview pages from the next issue of the highly anticipated series and things aren't about to slow down. After the deadly conclusion of the first issue, the second will pick up quickly afterward as the Dark Knight, Batgirl, and Red Hood work with GCPD to figure out the mystery of the Three Jokers. Written by Geoff Johns with art by Jason Fabok, the second issue will be released under the DC Black Label banner on September 29 for $6.99. Check out the three preview pages below along with all five of the covers that will ship with the issue.

The issue's solicitation reads: "As Batman and Batgirl follow an unexpected thread linking the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight’s past, Red Hood dives headfirst into trouble and finds himself struggling to stay afloat without the aid of his allies. Batman: Three Jokers continues its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman. Prepare yourselves for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying and personal mysteries Batman has ever faced!"

DC fans have been teased with the idea of "Three Jokers" for years now, with Johns first planting the seed during the "Darkseid War" storyline and revealing the trio of clown villains in DC Rebirth #1, first published in May of 2016. After the first issue it's still unclear just how there are three Jokers running around, but as readers know from its explosive final pages, that title may not be accurate anymore.