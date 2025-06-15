DC’s Best Characters Aren’t Their Most Popular Ones And I’m Tired of Pretending Otherwise

Everybody loves to talk about the A-list heroes of DC Comics, such as Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. To be fair, these characters can be a lot of fun, but having to exclusively hear stories and adventures about this limited set of characters, day in and day out, is exhausting. The B and C listers of DC have so much to offer, yet their stories always get overlooked. Let’s be real here—these stories have some of the best writing around, as creative teams are given more control and allowed to take different risks. It’s time to start giving these underrated heroes (and villains) more attention. Maybe if we’re lucky, we’ll see more of their stories in various formats, including more live-action and animated series.

This isn’t to throw shade on A-list heroes; they do the heavy lifting to keep the franchise alive. In doing so, they enable other characters to tell unique and captivating stories. However, there’s no denying that these larger characters cast quite a shadow, often concealing those sharing the same space. Just look at the Justice League! There are dozens of heroes on that team, yet the same few always get listed before the rest. Hidden behind the great and giant names of DC Comics are some true goldmines of storytelling, and we need more of them.

Some of the Best Storytelling Is Hiding Behind the B and C Listers

First and foremost, let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room: ranking heroes as A, B, C, etc. is highly subjective. It’s also a great way to start a fight when people disagree on where their favorite heroes rank on various lists. That may be part of the problem here, as while people are busy fighting about the middle ground of heroes, the “established” top dogs keep getting the limelight. People generally classify A-list heroes as those getting top-billing status, like Batman. They consistently steal the show, get the highest-paid writers, and regularly obtain solo series. Meanwhile, B-list is one step down from that, they’ll still sometimes get a standalone series, but they’re not as widely known as A-listers. C-listers are a step down from that, with an even smaller chance of getting a solo series, and so on.

Buried inside the B and C lister stories are some true gems. Those who know how to look for it will strike gold because it’s not that well hidden. Creators want these stories to be found, while showcasing some of the best storytelling the franchise has to offer, taking bold risks with character origin stories, new arcs, and development.

Creating Complex and Bold Characters

Black Canary is an excellent example of this. Dinah has done everything from falling in love with a fan-favorite hero to leading an all-female team of heroes. Her story is simultaneously compelling and complicated, showcasing the messier side of superhero life. Her story may be full of retcons and changes, but one could argue that this happens because her creative team is allowed to make these executive decisions. Dinah’s story lets her shine brightly, standing out as a moral center of her small community of heroes, as she is a born leader and perpetual survivor.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is Booster Gold. He’s a total goofball, but his fans love him. He’s got a wild sense of humor with one of the brightest smiles around. Yet his stories sometimes come out of left field, surprising even his die-hard fans with their emotional depth. One needs only look at Booster’s trials with time travel (including multiple attempts to save a dear friend) to understand where this part of his story comes from.

Taking Daring Storytelling Risks

Every now and then, DC Comics will shock fans with a story that is out of this world. Most of the time, people attribute these stories to A-list heroes, but it’s safe to say that many belong to other heroes of the universe. For example, Animal Man (Grant Morrison) brought many real topics to the forefront, from animal rights to environmentalism. This is one example in a deep pool of options for readers.

Mister Miracle (Tom King & Mitch Gerads) took a closer look at the hero, bringing his depression and trauma to human levels, contrasting his superhero/domestic life. Doom Patrol famously brought a ragtag group of characters together, letting them tackle everything from mental health to the core of their identities and everything in between. Shade, the Changing Man (Peter Milligan & Chris Bachalo) likewise took a deep dive into the identity of the self, but with a different twist. It also looked at the nature of forgiveness and American culture. Finally, Deadman (Mike Baron & Kelley Jones) explored death, loss, and morality with a unique yet horrifying lens.

The examples above are far from an exhaustive list, and that’s the best part! There are so many fantastic, groundbreaking, and memorable stories found within DC Comics, and they don’t all belong to the biggest names in the franchise. It would be wonderful to see more of these stories rise back to the surface, as there is no such thing as enough attention for many of the tales we’ve read.