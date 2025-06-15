10 Characters Who Have Never Been Avengers (But Should Be)

The Avengers are Marvel Comics’ premier superhero team, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, assembled to face threats that no single hero could withstand. Since their formation, the roster has been a dynamic mix of iconic powerhouses, street-level vigilantes, cosmic champions, and reformed villains, constantly evolving with the changing landscape of the Marvel Universe. The team’s ranks have included founders like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, and the Wasp, soon joined by Captain America, and later expanding to welcome Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, Vision, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and countless others. Membership in the Avengers is often seen as the pinnacle of a hero’s career, a testament to their power, skill, and commitment to protecting the innocent.

While many of Marvel’s most prominent heroes have served at least one tour of duty with an Avengers team, whether it be the main squad, a West Coast branch, or a covert Secret team, there remains a surprising number of powerful and deserving characters who have never officially held an Avengers membership card. These are heroes who have proven their mettle time and again, possessing unique abilities, unwavering courage, and a dedication to justice that would make them invaluable assets to any iteration of the team. Here are 10 characters from Marvel Comics who have never been Avengers but absolutely should have been.

1) Nightcrawler

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Kurt Wagner, the teleporting X-Man known as Nightcrawler, is one of Marvel’s most beloved and visually distinct heroes. With his demonic appearance, incredible agility, prehensile tail, and ability to BAMF through dimensions, Kurt is a formidable combatant and an unparalleled infiltrator. Beyond his powers, Nightcrawler is known for his swashbuckling charm, deep Catholic faith, and unwavering moral compass, often serving as the heart and soul of whatever team he’s on.

Nightcrawler’s unique teleportation abilities would offer the Avengers unparalleled tactical advantages in mobility, extraction, and surprise attacks. More importantly, his empathy, optimism, and experience in leading diverse groups would make him a unifying presence. Kurt embodies the heroic ideal, consistently choosing compassion even in the face of prejudice. Plus, his dedication to protecting both mutants and humans aligns perfectly with the Avengers’ mission, and his distinct skill set would fill a niche not often seen on the team, making him a truly deserving candidate.

2) Silver Surfer

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Norrin Radd, the Silver Surfer, was once the herald of Galactus, imbued with a fraction of the Devourer of Worlds’ Power Cosmic. He wields incredible abilities, including superhuman strength, near invulnerability, energy manipulation and absorption, flight at faster-than-light speeds on his iconic surfboard, and the ability to traverse interstellar distances. Beyond his powers, the Surfer is a being of profound philosophical depth, often burdened by his past and driven by a desire to protect innocent life across the cosmos. While primarily a cosmic hero, he has frequently aided Earth’s heroes and been a powerful ally.

Including the Silver Surfer on an Earth-based Avengers team would dramatically elevate their power levels and cosmic reach. His understanding of universal threats and his sheer power would make him an invaluable member against celestial-level dangers. Despite his numerous alliances with the Avengers, the Surfer has never sought official membership. Still, his noble spirit and immense power embody the highest ideals of heroism, making him a truly deserving choice for Earth’s Mightiest.

3) Adam Warlock

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Adam Warlock is an artificially created perfect human who has evolved into one of the Marvel Universe’s premier cosmic champions. He possesses a vast array of powers, including superhuman strength, flight, energy manipulation, and a deep connection to the Soul Gem, which allowed him to manipulate souls in some incarnations of the character. Because of that, Warlock has played pivotal roles in numerous cosmic conflicts, most notably against Thanos and the Magus (his own evil future self). However, while Warlock has assisted the Avengers on numerous occasions, he never officially joined their ranks.

Adam Warlock’s inclusion in the Avengers would bring a cosmic powerhouse with a unique perspective on existence and morality. His experience dealing with universe-ending threats and his mastery over esoteric energies would be a massive boon. His wisdom, power, and understanding of cosmic balance would make him an incredibly valuable, albeit potentially challenging, member of the Avengers, offering insight few others possess.

4) Elsa Bloodstone

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Elsa Bloodstone is a formidable monster hunter, heiress to a legacy of paranormal investigators, and wielder of the mystical Bloodgem fragment, which grants her enhanced strength, speed, agility, and regenerative abilities. She is an expert in firearms, various forms of combat, and possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of supernatural creatures and how to defeat them. Furthermore, Elsa is characterized by her dry wit, incredible toughness, and a no-nonsense attitude when it comes to dispatching things that go bump in the night, from vampires to ancient Lovecraftian horrors.

The Avengers frequently face threats of a mystical nature, and Elsa Bloodstone’s expertise would be an invaluable addition. While Doctor Strange often handles the magical side, Elsa brings a more combat-oriented approach to supernatural menaces. Her fearlessness, pragmatic approach to problem-solving (usually involving large guns), and unique skill set would provide the Avengers with a specialist unlike any they’ve had.

5) Black Bolt

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Blackagar Boltagon, King of the Inhumans, possesses one of the most devastating powers in the Marvel Universe: a quasi-sonic voice capable of leveling mountains with a mere whisper. Due to this immense power, he remains silent, communicating through his queen, Medusa, or via gestures. As an Inhuman, Black Bolt also has superhuman strength and durability. Finally, the hero can also fly. As the ruler of Attilan, Black Bolt bears immense responsibility and has often made difficult decisions to protect his people from global and cosmic threats, but an alliance with the Avengers could help bridge the gap between Attilan and the human world.

Black Bolt’s sheer destructive capability makes him a game-changer against any foe. While his inability to speak freely presents a challenge, his royal presence, strategic mind, and raw power are undeniable. His inclusion would bring an ultimate deterrent to the Avengers, representing a kind of overwhelming force they rarely possess in one individual who isn’t also prone to rampages (Hulk, Sentry, we are looking at you!).

6) Guardian (James Hudson)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dr. James MacDonald Hudson is the brilliant scientist who created the cybernetic suit that allows him to operate as Guardian, the patriotic leader of Canada’s premier superhero team, Alpha Flight. His suit grants him superhuman strength, flight via electromagnetic manipulation, concussive blasts, and a protective force field. In addition, Hudson is a skilled tactician, a courageous leader, and deeply committed to protecting his nation and, by extension, the world.

Guardian’s leadership experience and powerful armored suit would make him a natural fit for the Avengers. He offers a blend of technological prowess similar to Iron Man but with a distinct national identity and leadership style, not unlike Captain America. While Alpha Flight operates independently, major crises often require international cooperation, and having Guardian as an Avenger, even on a reserve or exchange basis, would strengthen global superhero networking and bring a seasoned hero into the fold.

7) Man-Thing

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dr. Theodore “Ted” Sallis was transformed into the Man-Thing, a lumbering swamp creature, after a fateful accident involving a recreated Super-Soldier Serum and mystical energies from the Nexus of All Realities. The Man-Thing is virtually mindless in a human sense, but reacts to emotions, particularly fear, which causes intense pain and burning to those who feel it in his presence. As the guardian of the Nexus, he possesses immense mystical power and resilience, capable of teleportation and withstanding incredible damage.

While not a traditional hero, Man-Thing’s unique nature and role as a guardian make him an intriguing candidate for the title. The Avengers often deal with interdimensional threats, and having the guardian of the Nexus of All Realities on their side would be a tremendous advantage. His empathic abilities, though dangerous, could also offer unique insights. Man-Thing’s raw power and connection to mystical forces represent a type of strength the Avengers rarely tap into directly, offering a truly formidable, if unconventional, team member.

8) Kitty Pryde

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Katherine “Kitty” Pryde, formerly Shadowcat and a pivotal figure for the X-Men, has the mutant ability to phase or “walk” through solid matter. This power also allows her to disrupt electronic systems and, by extending her field, make others intangible. Beyond her powers, Kitty is a genius-level computer expert, a skilled martial artist trained by Wolverine, and a natural leader with a strong moral compass. Over the decades, she has grown from a young trainee to a respected and capable hero in her own right, making her a strong candidate for the Avengers.

Kitty Pryde’s intangibility would provide the Avengers with unparalleled stealth, rescue, and infiltration capabilities. Her technical skills are also a significant asset for any technologically advanced team. More than her powers, Kitty’s courage and innate leadership qualities make her an ideal Avenger. She represents a blend of heart and intellect, capable of inspiring others and making tough calls, and her presence would bring a valuable dynamic to the team.

9) Devil Dinosaur & Moon Girl

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lunella Lafayette, also known as Moon Girl, is a pre-teen Inhuman recognized as the smartest person on Earth. She possesses the ability to swap consciousness with Devil Dinosaur, a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex from an alternate prehistoric timeline, whom she brought to the present. Devil Dinosaur possesses all the strength and ferocity of a T-Rex, while Lunella provides the brilliant intellect, inventing incredible gadgets and solving complex problems. Together, they form an unlikely but highly effective crime-fighting duo.

This pair would bring an entirely unique dynamic to the Avengers. Moon Girl’s super-genius intellect rivals or exceeds that of Reed Richards or Tony Stark, offering unparalleled problem-solving and technological innovation. On his turn, Devil Dinosaur provides raw power and intimidation. Adding them to the Avengers would introduce fresh perspectives, incredible brainpower, and a giant dinosaur, which is an undeniable asset against any threat.

10) Iceman

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Robert “Bobby” Drake, also known as Iceman, is an original member of the X-Men and an Omega-level mutant with the power to manipulate ice and temperature. He can create incredibly durable ice slides for transport, generate freezing blasts, and form complex ice constructs, including sentient ice duplicates of himself. Over the years, Iceman has grown from a wisecracking youngster into a powerhouse capable of truly staggering feats, though his full potential is often something he himself is still discovering. Furthermore, he has fought alongside the X-Men, X-Factor, and the Champions, proving his heroism on countless occasions.

Iceman’s powerset alone makes him a worthy Avenger. His ability to control temperature on a vast scale offers both offensive and defensive capabilities that few can match, from flash-freezing giant robots to creating protective ice shields. Beyond his formidable powers, Bobby’s humor and lightheartedness, even in dire situations, could bring a valuable dynamic to the often-serious Avengers. Finally, his extensive history as a hero and his Omega-level status mean he could make a significant contribution to protecting Earth from its mightiest foes, solidifying his case for Avengers membership.

What other Marvel character do you think deserves a spot in the Avengers team? Share your thoughts in the comments!