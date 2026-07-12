Biker Mice From Mars’ Newest Character Makes Animated Debut

Biker Mice from Mars has all sorts of beloved and oddball characters on its roster, though the core trio leading the charge has always been Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie. Now, a brand-new source of chaos is joining the franchise, and they are wasting no time in shaking things up. It’s only fitting then that ahead of their solo spotlight, they are now making their animated debut as well, and you can watch it right here.

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Nacelle is gearing up for the new Biker Mice from Mars animated series, but before that happens, they are giving the brand-new character Scorch the spotlight in a new solo comic series from Oni Press. Now, to get fans ready for the new comic series, Nacelle has released a new animated short that features Scorch doing some damage with her flame-powered sledgehammer, which she ignites and then obliterates a massive rock with. Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie can only look on in shock, realizing that things are about to get even more chaotic from this point forward. You can watch the full animated short below.

Who Is Biker Mice from Mars’ Scorch?

Scorch is the first new character created for the franchise since its return to the forefront, which started in the new comics and will continue in the Netflix animated series. Fans will learn about Scorch in her new solo series this August, but there are already some things we know about her.

One of the big elements that Nacelle is teasing about her is that Scorch has a sinister secret that connects her to Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie, and that will be explored in the solo comic series. It’s also not known if she’s an ally or an enemy, though the first preview showed her taking out all three of the Biker Mice in one fell swoop, so at least at the beginning, it would seem like she starts out on the other side.

The Scorch series is being described as a full-scale comics event, and fans will not only learn about Scorch’s mission, but also her origin and how she connects to the wider Biker Mice from Mars universe. Scorch is also set to be included in the upcoming animated series, and while we are still waiting for major details on that project, it is exciting to see new characters and concepts in the comics that should make the eventual animated series that much more compelling.

Scorch #1 is written by Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and will feature artwork by Ken Marion (Nightwing). Scorch #1 will also feature covers by Tango (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind), Eleonora Carlini (Marauders), AJ Jothikumar (The Great Garloo), and Simon Bisley (Lobo). Biker Mice from Mars: Scorch #1 will hit comic stores on August 12th.

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