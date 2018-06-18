‘Ether’, ‘Black Hammer’, And ‘Quantum Age’ September Covers Revealed

September is going to be a great month for Dark Horse Comics, and now you can check out some of the amazing covers from books like Ether and Black Hammer.

First up is Black Hammer: Age of Doom #5, which will ship with a main cover by Dean Ormston and a variant cover by Fabio Moon. The main cover shows just how insane the journey through space can be (asteroid eyeballs anyone?) while the variant cover goes for a striking image that you’ll want to hang on your wall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not all from the Black Hammer universe though, as The Quantum Age: From the World of Black Hammer #3 also hits stores that month, and features a main cover by Wilfredo Torres and a variant by Marco Rudy. The Torres main cover dares you to look away from those intense eyes, while the Rudy cover puts the focus on the Black Hammer itself as legions move in the skies above.

The latest volume of Ether will come to a close in Ether: The Copper Golems #5, which features a main cover by David Rubin and a variant by Jen Bartel. The main cover shows a desolate world around a Copper Golem, with Boone holding his head. Questions arise as to what happened and if this is Earth or the Ether, or somehow both. The variant cover by Bartel is much less dark, picturing Boone in a gorgeous palette of colors.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7468]

You can find the official descriptions below and the covers can be found in the gallery.

Ether: The Copper Golems #5 (of 5)

Matt Kindt (W), David Rubín (A/Cover), and Jen Bartel (Variant cover)

On sale Sept 19

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From New York Times best-selling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Black Hammer‘s David Rubín comes this fantasy adventure about a science-minded hero intent on keeping the balance between Earth and a magic world!

With the final portal within their grasp, Boone, Grander, and team are on the cusp of saving both the Ether and Earth. However, victory won’t be sweet, as Ubel holds more power than once thought. This conclusion of book two packs in action while also pulling your heartstrings!

Black Hammer: Age of Doom #5

Jeff Lemire (W), Dean Ormston (A/Cover), Dave Stewart (C), and Fabio Moon (Variant Cover)

On sale Sept 19

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

The Eisner Award-winning superhero saga returns with lots of revelations!

Our heroes’ journey from Spiral City to the farm is finally revealed and will change them forever!

“Black Hammer is the maddest, most brilliant comic I’ve read in years.”—Mark Millar (Kick Ass).

The Quantum Age: From the World of Black Hammer #3

Jeff Lemire (W), Wilfredo Torres (A/Cover), Dave Stewart (C), and Marco Rudy (Variant cover)

On sale Sept 5

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Our heroes’ origins are revealed as team leader Archive V takes us from his technological birth to the breakup of the League, and a Black Hammer favorite makes a shocking return!

Ties directly into the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer comic books series.

The Quantum Age: From the World of Black Hammer #3 lands in stores on September 5. Ether: The Copper Golems #5 (of 5), Black Hammer: Age of Doom #5 hit stores on September 19.