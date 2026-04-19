Batman’s 7 Best Superhero Partners (Who Aren’t Superman or the Bat-Family)

Batman is arguably the most popular superhero in the world. He’s indesputably one of the faces of DC, and is the most-published superhero ever put to page. He’s the Dark Knight who stands as Gotham City’s protector against the bastion of crime and corruption, all while guiding his home to a better tomorrow in every way he can. Probably as a side-effect of some of his grittiest stories, Batman has garnered a reputation for being a loner. He leans towards paranoia and definitely can be a hard man to work with, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Batman has always had allies, from his original partner in Robin to the many, many teams he’s helped found today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone knows about the ever-expanding Batman Family and the Caped Crusader’s incredible chemistry with Superman. Those are, without a doubt, his best partners, but they aren’t his only ones. Today, we’re taking a look at some of Batman’s most underrated team-ups with other heroes. Gotham’s number one son has worked alongside practically every superhero there is, and while they all offer something unique and entertaining, these seven tend to stand out as some of the best ones to bounce off of. Without further ado, let’s bound into Batman’s team-ups.

7) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Okay, Batman and the TMNT might only meet during cosmic crossovers, but their meetings are gold every single time. These five heroes are all ninja masters, but Batman is easily more skilled than all of them, operating on a level playing field with Master Splinter and Shredder. The Turtles swing between being hyper-competent and immature teens, all of whom have their own dynamic with the Dark Knight that is equally interesting. They each bring out a different side of Batman’s personality, from his controlled rage with Raphael to his dry humor with Mikey. The Turtles and the Bat complement each other’s strengths and cover their weaknesses, making them the world’s most fearsome fighting team.

6) The Question

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Both Renee Montoya and Vic Sage have incredible dynamics with the Dark Knight, but if push came to shove, I prefer when Batman and Vic team up, as I think Renee and Batwoman have the more entertaining pair. Both Batman and the Question are expert detectives and martial artists, occupying a lot of the same circles. The Question tends to be even more intense and paranoid than Batman, which is rare. Their team-ups always herald the beginning of fantastic mysteries that push both men to their mental limits. They connect on a level that not many can, which makes their team-ups that much more entertaining.

5) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Mistress of Magic and the Dark Knight have a very storied history. In fact, they met when Bruce was still a young man traveling the world, and they were even briefly in a relationship. They retain a close bond to this day, even though it’s been tested time and again by their own faults. These two can clash, both personally and professionally. Batman is all logic and hard rules, which is everything that magic isn’t, and Zatanna’s entire life revolves around magic’s rules. This tension and implicit trust mix together into a wonderful dynamic where they see each other as equals and experts in their respective fields, and charges all of their conversations in the best way.

4) The Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Specifically, Barry Allen is our Flash of choice. These two have a long history, but their best moments always come when they work on cases together. Both are logically-minded, deductive individuals who approach every situation with the goal of understanding what happened. Batman’s detective skills and Flash’s forensic science expertise blend perfectly together to make the ultimate crime-solving team. Their personalities only make it better. Where Batman is reserved and cynical, Flash is endlessly open and optimistic. You’d think they’d argue over this, but they actually have one of the most cordial relationships out there. They understand exactly who the other is, and they couldn’t respect each other more.

3) Green Lantern

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Picking just one Green Lantern for this spot is insanely difficult. Guy Gardner is Batman’s perfect heel, Alan Scott is a fellow protector of Gotham and mentor, and Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz are incredible mentees. In the end, though, Hal Jordan and Batman’s dynamic is second to none. They’ve been teammates for decades, but their relationship really kicked into high gear after Hal returned from his stint as the villainous Parallax. Batman refused to trust Hal for a long time, being both suspicious of how Hal turned and betrayed at losing a friend.

Bit by bit, Hal regained Bruce’s favor, and they developed an even deeper respect for each other. Hal is a loose cannon, and Bruce is a stickler for his way, but they both have each other’s backs, and even their clashes reveal how deeply they care for each other. Hal and Bruce are also one of the funniest duos, as Hal’s utter refusal to buy into Bruce’s brooding atmosphere and Batman constantly overshadowing Green Lantern are both incredible.

2) Green Arrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Oliver and Bruce have a lot of overlap, which makes sense, given that Green Arrow was made to be a Batman-alike. Both are billionaires who turned to heroism after tragedy, swearing to protect their cities. However, while they get along, they are also constantly at each other’s throats. Ollie is far more vocal and pushy about his style of saving the day, which rubs against Bruce’s need for control and subtlety. Ollie is way more likely to laugh, while Bruce wears a perpetual scowl, but that classic jokster/straightman dynamic is only part of what makes this duo so great. Ollie and Bruce are peers in every sense of the word, and whenever they team up, they’re both at their best.

1) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Everyone praises Batman’s relationships with Robin and Superman, and for good reason, but we should never overlook his criminally underrated friendship with Wonder Woman. Diana and Bruce are two pillars of the superhero community, each pursuing truth, justice, and setting the standard for every hero who comes after them. More than that, they trust each other more than almost anyone else. Bruce is comfortable with Diana in a way that he only is with a very select group of people, all of whom were excluded from this list. They’ve seen each other at their worst, best, and everything in between, and they care for each other more than words can say. They’re the very best of friends, and their team-ups always leave us wanting more.

Which superhero do you love to see Batman team up with? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!