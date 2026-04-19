10 Marvel Villains Who Hate Wolverine

Wolverine has a certain reputation among his fellow heroes. While he’s become much less taciturn over the years, Logan is known for being a closed off loner with an acerbic wit and made his share of enemies among those he fights alongside. A lot of heroes don’t like him very much, so one can only imagine how the villains feel about him. The ol’Canucklehead is known for going hard in the paint, and has made his share of enemies over the years. He doesn’t skimp on the violence in battle with them and is even more mouthy with them than the heroes. That’s saying something, which has earned him a lot of enmity from the other side of the moral divide.

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Few villains out there want to face off against him, but there are some who take that to the next level. These villains have learned to hate Canada’s second shortest superhero, and their battles have become bloody legends. These ten Marvel villains hate Wolverine, taking special pleasure in hurting him.

10) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse is one of the X-Men’s greatest foes, and has battled Wolverine many times over the years. En Sabah Nur is all about the strong surviving, and has a measure of respect for Logan. The ancient mutant, though, can’t help but look down on the diminutive hero. He doesn’t think that Wolvie is weak, but he also doesn’t really respect his power. For his part, Wolverine has been one of the chief heroes trying to stop the Egyptian powerhouse. This has made Apocalypse take more notice of him, which has led to him hating the hero more and more.

9) Mojo

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Mojo has an interesting relationship with the X-Men. He hates them all, but he also knows that they are a huge ratings draw in the Mojoverse, so he has a twisted love for them. Wolverine has always had a special place in the monstrous executive producer’s heart. Logan is one of the most dangerous members of the team, making him a favorite of the violence-loving Spineless Ones, but he’s also the one who has led to many of Mojo’s schemes failing, which has earned Wolvie especial ire from the villain.

8) Mister Sinister

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Mister Sinister is exceedingly dangerous. His knowledge of genetics has allowed him to menace the world in many ways, and he looks at everyone as a repository of DNA for his research. In the case of Wolverine, Sinister doesn’t have the kind of esteem he has for the genes of people like Cyclops and Jean Grey. He finds the Canadian mutant mostly useless to his experimentation and looks down on the hero for it. He’s never liked Logan, and loves needling him, insulting the clawed mutant in generally worse ways than he does other members of the team. He has no use for feral mutant, and he hates him for it.

7) Donald Pierce

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The Hellfire Club is a powerful group, bringing together various mutants to use their wealth and prestige to grab as much power for themselves as they can. Donald Pierce has always been one of the most unique (former) members of the Inner Circle. Pierce is a cyborg, the creator of the Reavers, and has hated Logan for a long time. In the Outback Era, Pierce and the Reavers attacked and almost killed Wolverine, which took their hatred to another level as the hero and villain started a cycle of revenge against each other. Every fight leads them further down the road of hatred, intensifying their feud. Donald has been handed many defeats from the ol’Canucklehead, and has learned to hate him with aplomb.

6) Magneto

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Magneto’s morality has evolved over the years, to the extent that he really isn’t a villain anymore. However, during his time an enemy of the X-Men, he hated Wolverine. The powers of the mutant master of magnetism are basically tailor made to hurting the metal skeleton-having warrior, but that has never stopped Logan from going after Magneto. He has tried to kill Mags many times over the years, which brought them to the terrible day that Magneto pulled the adamantium off Wolvie’s skeleton. This led to their hatred going nuclear, with the clawed mutant doing his best to kill a man who is looked at as the Malcolm X of mutants.

5) Lady Deathstrike

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Lady Deathstrike’s hatred of Wolverine is intensely personal. Her father, Lord Darkwind, was the man who created the adamantium bonding process, which was stolen from him. This led to his daughter Yuriko owing revenge on everyone involved, becoming a powerful cyborg to make her even more dangerous. She and Wolverine had some extremely bloody battles over the years, their hatred spurring them to greater and greater heights of animosity. While their relationship has gotten better at times, her abhorrence for him is so great that it always comes roaring back to the surface.

4) Cyber

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Cyber has a long history with the ol’Canucklehead. Born in the 1800s, he was recruited by Romulus to help in the ancient mutant’s grudge with Wolverine. He helped train Logan when he entered the Canadian army in World War I, spending years manipulating and tormenting the other mutant. Over the years, their hatred has grown greater and greater, their battles adding more fuel to the fire. They will never stop trying to kill each other, and each of them has a special place on their personal kill lists of their foe.

3) Mystique

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Mystique is one of the X-Men’s greatest villains, and has a long history with Wolverine. The two of them are much older than they appear, and had numerous adventures in the late 1800s and early 1900s. They started as allies, but the two of them fell out, leading to them deciding to tear each other apart in the years to come. She’s been an ally with Sabretooth, meaning that Logan will often paint her with the same brush as Creed. Even when the two of them are ostensibly allies, they still needle each other, waiting for the chance to take up their battle again.

2) Romulus

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Romulus is Wolverine’s oldest villain, which is saying something. Claiming to be one of the founders of Rome alongside his sister Remus, he’s spent millennia cementing his own powerbase. He’s one of several mutants with the healing factor/super senses/enhanced physicality combo, and has often worked to gather them together to use as a unit. Logan was long the crown jewel that he wanted, and Romulus made it the work of decades to destroy him so that he could take control of the other mutant. Wolverine has stopped the villain’s schemes many times, and this has led to a bubbling hatred between the two that few can match.

1) Sabretooth

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Sabretooth is Wolverine’s most dangerous enemy, and has a legendary hatred for Logan. There are a lot of reasons to this, but the biggest is the difference between the two of them. They have many similarities, but Logan has worked to control the beast inside, while Victor Creed is all about letting it run wild. Creed loves Wolverine in a twisted way, and hates the fact that they can’t work together to paint the world with blood. He wants the ol’Canucklehead to be like him, and it angers him to no end that Logan doesn’t give up his humanity and join Victor in the red. He’s spent years tormenting Wolvie, taking a special glee in the pain he causes his old enemy.

What villain do you think hates Wolverine the most? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!