Blade Runner 2019 Reveals Stunning Cover for New Arc

The new arc of Blade Runner 2019, the comic from Titan Comics which features a different Blade Runner from the films, is set to begin relatively soon, and it’s going to burst onto the scene with a splash thanks to a main cover from Eisner Award winner Paul Pope. Even better? You can check it out right here and now, as Titan Comics has provided us the cover to exclusively reveal.

Paul Pope’s Cover A from Blade Runner 2019 #5, the beginning of a new arc set in the world of the iconic film Blade Runner, sees a slightly stylized take on the comic’s Blade Runner, Ash, taking on a something new seven years after the events of her previous case. There’s also a sweet, futuristic vehicle in the background, which is always nice to see in anything related to Blade Runner.

You can check out the full cover, in all its glory, below:

Blade Runner 2019 #5 is scheduled to release on December 11th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Titan Comics right here.

You can check out the official listing details for the upcoming comic below:

Blade Runner 2019 #5

Writers: Michael Green, Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

Cover Artists: Paul Pope (A), Syd Mead (B), Andres Guinaldo (C), Paul Pope Virgin Sketch (D), Blank Sketch (E)

FC – 32PP– $3.99

On sale December 11, 2019

Michael Green, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter for Blade Runner 2049, and co-writer Mike Johnson (Star Trek, Supergirl) begin a new story in the smash hit sci-fi comic set in the iconic world of Blade Runner! Seven years after her disastrous last case, veteran Blade Runner Ash is low on cash and short on options… Illustrated by Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America).