Blade Runner 2019 Trailer Released

Titan Comics and Alcon Media Group today released the trailer for Blade Runner 2019, a new comic book series set in the Blade Runner universe. The new series launches in July with an original story set during the same era as the original Blade Runner film and a new cast of characters.

Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green (Logan) writes the series with Mike Johnson (Star Trek, Super­man/Batman) and art by Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America). The series’ protagonist is Ash, a female Blade Runner who, over the course of 12 issues, is searching for the missing family of a billionaire with connections to the company that invented replicants

Blade Runner 2019 is the first of several planned projects in the Blade Runner universe from Titan and Alcon. Take a look at Artgerm’s cover to the first issue below, released via The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was 19 when I first saw Blade Runner and I left the cinema dazed and stunned,” stated Titan editor David Leach in a press release when the series was announced. “Frankly, it blew my tiny little art school mind so the opportunity to work on this new comic set in that same world is an absolute thrill and honor!”

“We are excited about exploring and expanding the Blade Runner universe,” said Alcon’s Director of Publishing, Jeff Conner. “The 2019 setting provides a broad canvas for the creative team to present fresh stories and compelling characters.”

Blade Runner 2019 is part of a line of original comics and graphic novels by Alcon Media and Titan. The line seeks to add to the expanding canon of Blade Runner‘s sci-fi world.

Alcon and Titan announced the deal in 2018. It gives Titan the rights to publish fiction and non-fiction works inspired by Blade Runner. Titan teases more announcements to follow in the coming months.

At the time of the announcement, Titan founders Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung said, “We are extremely excited to be publishing Blade Runner comics and illustrated books. The Blade Runner universe has barely been explored; there is so much more there. It’s an honor to be bringing this world to life in new ways for a new audience — and to reveal tales from that universe that you’ve never seen before.”

Alcon co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove added, “In partnering with the exceptional Titan Comics and Titan Books, we’re confident that the world of Blade Runner will continue to organically grow in a way that refuses to sacrifice the quality, tone and high standards of this beloved property.”

Are you excited about Blade Runner 2019? Let us know in the comments. Blade Runner 2019 #1 goes on sale July 17th.