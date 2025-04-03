Spider-Man and Mary Jane Are About to Be on Opposite Sides of the Spider-Verse War

The Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse will soon be upon us, and it is likely to cause drama between Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson. Peter Parker and Mary Jane are no longer married or even a couple — Ultimate Spider-Man aside — but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting to see them back together again. The people behind Marvel were so against the marriage that they came up with an entire storyline to dissolve the marriage permanently. But Mary Jane is too popular a character to keep on the sidelines, and has managed to appear and headline several titles, even suiting up as the superhero Jackpot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mary Jane’s latest evolution came in the pages of All-New Venom, where she was recently revealed to be the new host of the alien symbiote. Feedback on this development is still incoming, so it’s hard to gauge how the fanbase feels about Mary Jane becoming a full-fledged superhero. Will Mary Jane remain the Venom host, or is this just a short-lived thing meant to boost sales? We’ll have to wait for that story to play out, but looking ahead, an upcoming Spider-Man and Venom event should bring Peter and Mary Jane back together, but on opposite sides.

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse: Which side will Mary Jane Watson choose?

image credit: marvel comics

Marvel has published several limited series featuring the Spider-Verse and Venomverse, and the two franchises will finally collide in Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse, a five-issue limited series launching in May. There will be two one-shots that lead up to the event: Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood and Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains. Each book will spotlight some of the characters that will take part in the war as Spiders and Symbiotes fight for superiority to save their side of the multiverse.

Peter Parker should naturally be on Team Spider-Verse. Before All-New Venom #5, fans wouldn’t have even thought about Mary Jane taking part in the event, but things have obviously changed. Mary Jane is Venom now. She’s wearing the same symbiote that Eddie Brock and his son Dylan Brock wore as the King in Black. Neither of them is the Venom host, but one would think the symbiote will have a major role to play in Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse. Which means Mary Jane is now a big-time player.

Peter Parker doesn’t know that Mary Jane is Venom, but how long before he either finds out or she tells him? Will it be in the middle of a battle? Or a quieter moment where they can talk heart-to-heart? We don’t know too much about Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse at this time, aside from heroes like Spider-Man Japan getting new costumes. Future issues of All-New Venom don’t reference Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse, and we only have solicitations up to Issue #2 of the event.

“When Dan Slott and Olivier Copiel launched the Spider-Verse in 2014, it transformed the Spider-Man mythos and completely took over the world,” Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse co-writer Mat Groom said. “Since then, creators like Donny Cates, Al Ewing and Ram V have transformed the Venom mythos in a way that is arguably just as vital and transformative. Crashing these worlds together is a genuine honor and a privilege— and it gives us an opportunity to push both sides to the breaking point, so we can all discover whether the Spider and Symbiote communities hold strong against the oncoming storm… or if they crack under the pressure!”

Do you think Spider-Man and Mary Jane will work together in Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse? Or will they be forced to fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

