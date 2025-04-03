Marvel Just Gave an Unexpected Character the Weirdest Superpower Ever (And It’s Kinda Gross)

A Marvel villain just displayed one of the weirdest superpowers you’ll ever see. M.O.D.O.K. has gone from a C or even D-list villain to one of the more recognizable bad guys in the Marvel Universe. A lot of this can be attributed to M.O.D.O.K.’s unique look with his giant head and small limbs. His popularity rose to the point that M.O.D.O.K. even starred in his own animated series on Hulu. M.O.D.O.K. has fought just about every Marvel hero imaginable, often utilizing his vast intellect and tech weapons. However, his fight with the All-New Venom features M.O.D.O.K. unleashing a power that will leave you grossed out. WARNING: Spoilers for All-New Venom #5 below.

All-New Venom #5 comes from the creative team of Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. The big takeaway from the issue is the reveal that Mary Jane Watson is the host for the Venom symbiote. That’s what has made all of the headlines, but there is still the matter of Venom and Sleeper (with Rick Jones serving as host) battling M.O.D.O.K. The villain has been working with Madame Masque to take control of A.I.M., though so far that plan has failed miserably.

M.O.D.O.K. gets the upper hand on Venom and Sleeper, unleashing an energy blast that demobilizes Sleeper. Venom retaliates by extending its symbiotic arms and punching M.O.D.O.K. through each nostril. M.O.D.O.K. responds by letting out a humongous sneeze attack that drives Venom’s hands out of his nose. Venom is left stunned, and M.O.D.O.K. is now in a bad mood.

M.O.D.O.K.’s nostril beams are pretty disgusting

image credit: marvel comics

M.O.D.O.K. has a scientific mind, which he often uses to create weapons designed only for killing. Nostril beams are a new invention, and even if they weren’t, there wouldn’t be many instances where M.O.D.O.K. would have to use them. Venom just picked the right attack at the wrong time.

“Telekinetic nostril beams — a first, even for me,” M.O.D.O.K. says. “My nose is itching like crazy.”

M.O.D.O.K. takes his frustration out on Venom, Sleeper, and Madame Masque, unleashing an attack that takes out an entire building. Venom and Sleeper rush to save civilians from the falling debris. The only way they can stop M.O.D.O.K. is by using the Sleeper symbiote as a weapon. Venom takes control of Sleeper and makes it leap off Rick Jones’ body to attack M.O.D.O.K., blinding the villain in the eyes. Sleeper takes control of the organic firmware that’s a part of M.O.D.O.K. and essentially turns M.O.D.O.K.’s brain off.

Sleeper leaves M.O.D.O.K. in a catatonic state for the authorities, and also telepathically erases the minds of bystanders so they won’t remember the Sleeper agent was ever there.

M.O.D.O.K.’s MCU appearance was short-lived

image credit: marvel studios

M.O.D.O.K. made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he was played by Corey Stoll. The actor’s character of Darren Cross was the antagonist of the first Ant-Man film. The climax of the latter film featured a showdown between Ant-Man and Cross’ Yellowjacket. The villain was sucked into the Quantum Realm, which is why his body is in the shape that it is. Kang the Conqueror found Cross and gifted him armor to move around in.

Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang, was able to convince M.O.D.O.K. to turn against Kang. He ultimately sacrificed his life to help the heroes escape back home.

All-New Venom #5 is on sale now.