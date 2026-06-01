The 10 Most Terrifying Members of the X-Men, Ranked

The X-Men have grown into one of the most formidable teams in comics. It wasn’t always this way; back in the beginning, they were at their weakest, with Iceman and Angel being especially useless. The addition of Havok and Polaris made a difference, but it wouldn’t be until the Claremont era of the team that they would become the powerhouses they are today. When it comes right down to it, they are one of the scariest teams in comics. They have members who can do just about anything you can think of, and they’ve been the targets of bigotry and racism for most of their lives. They are angry, skilled, powerful people and fearing them is honestly a smart thing.

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While some members of the team aren’t very frightening, there are some members who are among scariest heroes out there. The amount of damage they could do if they wanted to is insane and gives enemies pause before they jump into battle. These are the ten most terrifying X-Men, heroes who you don’t want to face in a dark alley.

10) Beast

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The Beast has been on quite a journey, and it’s proven just how scary he can be. In the Krakoa Era, Hank McCoy was given the reins of X-Force, the mutant CIA, and used them to do all kinds of terrible things. He set his prodigious brainpower to pragmatic solutions and was able to come up with shockingly violent plans. His powers always made him a tough fighter, but he’s much more frightening because of all the horrific things that his boundless intellect can come up. He’s not just going to beat you up, because killing you would be a mercy that would teach him nothing.

9) Magneto

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Magneto has grown and changed a lot since he was the X-Men’s first and most dangerous foe. He ended up joining the team twice over the years and is still with them to this day. He joined up after M-Day; he reasoned that since they were the last remnants of the mutant race, they shouldn’t fight but work together. Since then, he’s brought his near-limitless magnetic powers to the team’s battles and made them even more terrifying than ever. Mags has proven that he’ll do anything to protect mutantkind and someone with powers like his is willing to do anything is the scariest thing imaginable.

8) Bishop

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Bishop came from a terrible future where mutants were hunted and persecuted, joining the X.S.E. to fight for his people before being pulled to the present by the villain Trevor Fitzroy. He joined the X-Men and became one of the team’s most skilled members, using his years of combat training to battle their enemies. He was always skilled, but it wouldn’t be until after the birth of Hope Summers that we would learn how frightening he could be. He thought that she was the reason his future happened and did everything his power to kill her, traveling up and down the timestream hunting her and Cable. He showed just how terrifyingly inventive he can be and it proved that he was one of team’s scariest members.

7) Magik

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The New Mutants created numerous legends, including Magik. Illyana Rasputin was the younger sister of Colossus, stolen to Limbo by Belasco. The hellish dimension changed her and she became one of the most skilled combat mages ever, on top of her mutant power to teleport anywhere. She became a master swordswoman and hand to hand fighter, eventually manifesting the Soulsword. She could access the demonic Darkchylde half of herself, becoming even more powerful and brutal than before. She’s a magic user who grew up fighting demons; she knows every dirty trick in the book and then some. While she’s no longer susceptible to demonic control by the Darkchylde, she’s honestly more scary than ever because she’s in control.

6) Professor X

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Charles Xavier is the X-Men’s founder, his dream of peaceful co-existence between humans and mutants spurring the team on. It’s easy to think that Professor X is a saint, but he is also the most powerful telepath on the planet and would do anything to insure his people’s survival. He can touch every mind on the planet, taking all of their secrets, and no one would ever know. He could make anyone do anything he wanted and could erase any memory of him you have. You can’t even trust your own brain around him, and he’s shown that he doesn’t respect the sanctity of other’s minds. Not being afraid of him is kind of ignorant, honestly.

5) Rogue

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You’d think that Rogue learning to control her powers would make her less scary, but you’d be wrong. She can absorb the powers of anyone she touches, while also draining their life force and memories if she still chooses, meaning that she’s as powerful as the people around her she can touch. She can stack these powers on top of each other as well, becoming an even more powerful threat. Plus, she can still choose to put people in comas with a touch if she wants to. She can beat you in so many ways and even a touch from Rogue can be devastating if she wants it to be.

4) Storm

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Storm is one of the most powerful members of the X-Men, which is saying something. The Omega-level mutant has control over the elements. She can thrown lightning bolts the size of buildings, conjure up F5 tornadoes without breaking a sweat, and can thrown numerous category five hurricanes at any one who displeases her. That’s before we get to her control of electromagnetic energy and her magical heritage, adding scary cherries to the terrifying sundae. She’s a kind, caring, loving woman, but when she cuts loose, there are few heroes more frightening.

3) Cyclops

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Cyclops isn’t scary because he’s a reality-altering mutant or anything like that, he’s scary because he will always come up with a way to win, no matter what the odds. Scott Summers is a man who is constantly figuring out ways to defeat enemies that would break him into a thousand pieces, and he always comes up with something. He’s insanely skilled in tactics and hand to hand combat, with his optic blasts being way more scary than they seem. Wolverine once said that Cyke has a nuke in head, and that’s pretty accurate. When he cuts loose, nothing can stand in his way.

2) Wolverine

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Wolverine has survived the most brutal fights ever. The ol’Canucklehead’s adamantium skeleton and healing factor make him basically indestructible, making him an implacable foe. Once Logan has the scent, he never stops. He keeps coming back no matter how much damage you do to him, more ferocious than ever. He has no qualms killing anyone who is in his way and has shown a certain glee in making people who deserve it suffer. He’s one of the most dangerous people on the planet and anyone who isn’t even a little scared of him needs their head examined.

1) Jean Grey

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Jean Grey is the most powerful X-Man, but that isn’t what makes her scary. Sure, she’s almost as powerful a telepath as Xavier and her telekinesis could grind mountains down to nubs if she felt like it, but that’s not all. There’s also the Phoenix Force. Jean is the perfect host for the avatar of death and rebirth, and is basically a god in human flesh. Getting her angry doesn’t just mean that she’s going to kill you or make you suffer, it means that you’re taking a chance that she’ll go Dark Phoenix and start eating solar systems.

Who do you think is the scariest X-Man? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!