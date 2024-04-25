Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus Announced by Titan Comics (Exclusive)

The Blade Runner Universe continues to expand with the addition of a new comic book series. There have been different iterations of Blade Runner over the years, with Blade Runner 2039 being one of the most recent examples. The franchise will relocate to Japan in Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus, with some familiar names returning to help helm the project from Titan Comics. Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus debuts this summer and is being billed as a must-read for fans of both Blade Runner films and the critically acclaimed titles from Titan Comics.

ComicBook.com can exclusively announce Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus, a three-part, 12-issue saga scripted by writer Kianna Shore and returning creator Mellow Brown (Blade Runner: Origins), with art by Rodolfo Taibo (S.H.I.E.L.D., Cable). Creators Shore, Mellow, and Taibo are offering a fresh and compelling perspective on one of the most groundbreaking sci-fi franchises of all time, and you can hear from them what they have planned.

"Creating a new comic series for Blade Runner is beyond my wildest dreams!" said Kianna Shore. "Inspired by media such as Your Name, Arcane, and Crier's War, I'm thrilled to share my little piece of the Blade Runner universe, bringing Blade Runner all the way to Tokyo, Japan."

"Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus is a whole new chapter in the Blade Runner saga, and is going to be a worthy addition to the universe, with new characters, new drama and a whole new environment for storytelling. And it's going to be a stunning-looking book!" added series editor David Leach.

What is Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus about?

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus follows the sole survivors of an ill-fated Off-World military squad – Stix, a Replicant combat model, and Mead, a battle-hardened Marine – and their dogged search for an unknown traitor who left them to die on the battlefield. After escaping back to Tokyo, the unlikely pair's quest for revenge leads to their formation of a clandestine private detective service.

Stix and Mead stray into an even more treacherous battlefield, a three-way "patent war" between the ruthless operatives from the Tyrell Corporation and a rival tech company known as Chesire, with its own version of synthetic humans, and powerful yakuza clans wanting in on the action.

You can check out the interior art and Covers A-E for Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1 below. Cover A is by Christian Ward; Cover B is by Andy Belanger; Cover C is by Mariano Taibo; Cover D is by Fernando Dagnino; Cover E is by Paul Pope; Cover F is a blank sketch cover.

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus #1 goes on sale July 31st.