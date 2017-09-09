The Adorable Bodie Troll Graphic Novel Is Coming To KaBOOM!

You haven’t seen adorable until you’ve met Bodie Troll, and the sweet hearted curmudgeon is making his way to KaBOOM.

Bodie Troll is an adventurous little Troll who has high aspirations of scaring the townsfolk with his grizzly demeanor. Only he isn’t grizzly…or actually scary in the slightest. That’s what makes him a perfect fit for BOOM! Studios KaBOOM imprint and Bodie Troll creator Jay Fosgitt is behind the wheel for a new original graphic novel.

The Bodie Troll graphic novel will include all of the material that Fosgitt crafted for Red 5 Comics, but will also include new original stories as well.

“While Bodie dreams of being the villain of this fairytale world, despite his best efforts, he inevitably winds up the hero every time,” Fosgitt said.

You can find the official description for Bodie Troll’s new graphic novel below.

The villagers of Hagadorn whisper tales of Bodie Troll’s ferociousness and tread lightly when they cross his bridge. At least, that’s what Bodie would like to think. Despite his desires to strike fear in the hearts of others, Bodie is a cute and cuddly grump of a troll. But what he might lack in ferocity, he makes up for in spirit. Alongside his best friend Cholly and her Fairy Godmother, Bodie has a habit of finding trouble and adventure. If he’s lucky, he just might scare someone along the way.

“My inspiration for Bodie Troll was my love of fairytales, folklore, and mythology,” Fosgitt said. “I wanted to imbue it with anachronistic humor to make the characters and their stories relatable to our own world, while having a warm heart at the center of the silliness. I wanted to create something that Jim Henson would have appreciated.”

Whitney Leopard, BOOM! Studios Editor praises Fosgitt’s mix of lovely art and delightful characters. “Jay Fosgitt is an amazing cartoonist and Bodie Troll is great story filled with lovable, awkward, and always relatable characters,” Leopard said.

Bodie Troll will hit stores and comic shops in February of 2018 and will be available on digital services as well. You can view a preview of the novel’s cover in the gallery.