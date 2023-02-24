BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at The Neighbors (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios will soon introduce fans to its newest horror thriller The Neighbors, and we've got your exclusive first look at the anticipated series. The five-issue limited series features the team of writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw), artist Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter), and colorist Alessandro Santoro (Bloom), and will center around a family's move to a quaint mountain town. Unfortunately, things don't stay peaceful for very long, and the family finds itself in the middle of some disturbing events and has no idea who to trust...if they can trust anyone. You can find our full exclusive preview starting on the next slide and the official description is below.

"When Janet and Oliver Gowdie move to a quaint mountain town, their daughter Casey becomes part of a horrific chain of events revealing that their neighbors are anything but what they seem. Soon, an unsettling old woman named Agnes Early fixates on Janet and Oliver's other daughter-2-year-old Isobel. It becomes clear that it's impossible to know who to trust... or who is even still human..."

The Neighbors #1 features stunning cover art by Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Rámon K. Perez (Jane), Frany (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Fábio Moon (Daytripper), and Ariela Kristantina (Maw), and you can find all of those gorgeous covers on the next slides as well.

The Neighbors #1 will hit comic stores and the BOOM! Studios webstore on March 22nd. It will also be available on digital storefronts such as comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Kindle.

