Exclusive Preview: ‘BPRD: The Devil You Know’ #12

The end is coming for the BPRD in an exclusive preview of BPRD: The Devil You Know #12.

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 is the second issue of the third and final arc of the series, which will also bring the ongoing story of the BPRD to its conclusion.

The issue is written by Mike Mignola and Scott Allie, with artwork by Laurence Campbell and colors by Dave Stewart. The story ties up dangling plot threads going back to the very beginning Mignola’s Hellboy universe and brings it all together for one epic finale.

Keep reading to see the preview pages. BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 goes on sale on January 2, 2019.

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12

NOV180230

(W) Mike Mignola, Scott Allie (A) Laurence Campbell (CA) Mike Mignola

The B.P.R.D. desperately grasps for a plan to save humanity from a deep-seated danger, while Hellboy is visited by an old acquaintance with new information.

In Shops: Jan 02, 2019

SRP: $3.99

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 – Cover

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 – Page 1

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 – Page 2

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 – Page 3

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 – Page 4

BPRD: The Devil You Know #12 – Page 5