Bucky Was the Best Captain America (but It’s More Important for Sam to Be Cap)

“The Burden of Dreams,” the name of the story arc where Bucky Barnes takes over the mantle of Captain America, is a poignant title that helps convey Bucky’s struggles and the impossibility of the American dream. It was a deep and thoughtful story arc that helped parallel Bucky’s grappling with his past sins with America’s history. Ed Brubaker’s run remains the high point in Captain America comics, with Bucky as Captain America serving as his magnum opus. There probably would never be another Captain America as great as Bucky. Nonetheless, it’s far more important for Sam Wilson to remain Captain America in the comics and films.

Sam depicts an underrepresented aspect of America, pinpointing America’s inherent hypocrisy. Sam’s clash to keep the mantle of Captain America is equally, if not more, important than Bucky’s stories as the Captain. Both stories are vital in comics history, yet it is more significant if Sam is Captain America because it allows other underrepresented groups to believe they can be symbols of America. Sam teaches that anyone can and should be allowed to be a hero. Meanwhile, Bucky teaches the theme of redemption and the burden of the American dream.

Bucky as Captain America Had the Best Comics

Marvel

It’s hard to imagine now, given how prolific the character has become, but Bucky Barnes had been dead in the comics since the end of World War II. Captain America and Bucky comics were released during the 50s, yet those were retconned to be two different people. When Steve Rogers was defrosted in the Avengers comics in the 60s, it was established that Bucky perished on a rocket launched by Baron Zemo. Bucky remained dead for nearly four decades before writer Ed Brubaker brought him back as the Winter Soldier, gifting the character a new leash in the comic world. A few years within Brubaker’s Captain America run, Steve Rogers was assassinated in a coordinated effort by the Red Skull, Crossbones, and a hypnotized Sharon Carter.

Bucky would begrudgingly take over the mantle of Captain America, being the main Captain America for the Marvel Universe for the latter half of the 2000s. Bucky would evolve into a much darker character after returning as the Winter Soldier, being a more angsty version of Captain America. Steve Rogers was optimism personified, whereas Bucky Barnes was dire and serious-minded. As Captain America, Bucky highlighted the unimaginable standards of being worthy of the shield. His darker personality also represented the growing cynicism overtaking America in the 2000s. Nevertheless, more optimism bled into the comics as Bucky grew as Captain America. Bucky’s arc as Captain America was about redemption, not only for himself, but for the sins of America itself. America can always get better, no matter how far down we go.

Sam Represents What America Can Become

Marvel

Steve Rogers was eventually resurrected and became Captain America again until he was unnaturally de-aged into an old man and was forced to give up the shield. After Sam Wilson nearly loses his life saving New York, Steve gives Sam the Captain America mantle. At this point, Sam has been Steve’s ally since the 60s as the Falcon. He was originally named a potential successor to Captain America at one point during a period when Steve wasn’t Cap. While Bucky’s stories were about redemption, Sam’s stories typically revolved around the inherent corruption in American society. Even though all three Captain Americas are anti-establishment in a certain sense, Sam constantly fought against the system he is trying to protect.

As a black man, Sam had to justify his role as Captain America to the public. It represents the racism that is still very much part of American identity. Similarly to how Bucky was the perfect Captain America of the 2000s, Sam Wilson is the perfect Captain America of the present. We need an American symbol like Sam Wilson to show other black boys and girls they can represent the country, too. The United States isn’t just built for white men like Steve and Bucky, it is for all types of people. The US feels increasingly divided, yet Sam rises above that to be the hero that we not only deserve but need right now.

Although a part of me still mourns that Bucky didn’t become Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company made the right move with Sam inheriting the shield. It’s more important for Sam to wield the shield, especially now, than for Bucky. My ideal situation would be Steve Rogers permanently retiring, similarly to the Age of Heroes era of Marvel Comics, where Steve was SHIELD Commander Rogers. That way, the Captain America title would be shared between Bucky and Sam, rather than Steve and Sam in the comics. Or maybe the comics could make the Captain America Corps a permanent fixture and have multiple Captain Americas. However, until then, Sam Wilson is the Captain America that readers and the country desperately require. Bucky would always be about redemption, whilst Sam would always be about what America can become.